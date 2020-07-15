Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mining in Goa should be allowed till 2037: State govt

"Today tourism has come to a standstill...At least if mining starts, economic activity will start in the state," he said, adding the apex court should "allow Goa mining to continue till 2037." Stopping of mining operations in Goa has affected three lakh people in the state, as per industry estimates. "We appeal to the apex court to provide early relief for the resumption of mining in Goa during upcoming hearing," said Rajaram Arjun Gaonkar, chairperson, Bicholim Municipal Corporation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:40 IST
Mining in Goa should be allowed till 2037: State govt

Ahead of the hearing on the Goa mining issue in the Supreme Court, the state government on Wednesday said resumption of mining will give a boost to the coastal state's economy which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. The Goa mining case may come up for hearing in the apex court on Thursday. "I think that with this economic crisis and Goa being a small state, dependent on mining and tourism, and with both these things not happening, Goa will suffer and people of Goa will suffer. "So in the prudence of Supreme Court they have to do it logically and decide in the interest of...mining in the state...I hope Supreme Court prevails and does what is good for the state and the country together...what is required for the state and people of the state," Goa Law and Judiciary Minister Nilesh Cabral told PTI.

Mining in Goa came to a standstill in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases. "When that (Supreme Court) judgement happened, the Supreme Court did not do what they have done to the other states of the country. Goa is the only state where second renewal was not given. I think they have to relook into the whole thing and allow the second renewal," he added.

Though an effort has been made to start tourism following the coronavirus outbreak, there are hardly 8-10 per cent of tourists, he said. "Today tourism has come to a standstill...At least if mining starts, economic activity will start in the state," he said, adding the apex court should "allow Goa mining to continue till 2037." Stopping of mining operations in Goa has affected three lakh people in the state, as per industry estimates.

"We appeal to the apex court to provide early relief for the resumption of mining in Goa during upcoming hearing," said Rajaram Arjun Gaonkar, chairperson, Bicholim Municipal Corporation. According to Balaji Gauns of Dharbandora Taluka Truck Owner's Association, trucks and other machinery worth crores have been idling away for more than two years.

"These were the only source of livelihood for us and helped us support our families. Without mining activities some of our assets have already been repossessed by the banks. And if the Supreme Court doesn't provide urgent relief, than a common man like me won't have anything to live for," he said..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Acquisition Council meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh

Considering the security environment due to prevailing situation along the Northern Borders and the need to strengthen the Armed Forces for the Defence of our borders, a Special Meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council was convened on 15t...

Premier League summer transfer window to open from July 27 to October 5

The Premier League on Wednesday announced that the summer transfer window will open for 10 weeks from July 27 to October 5, subject to approval from the FIFA. Premier League Shareholders have agreed on the dates for the summer 2020 transfer...

Indian attack will bowl out any team cheaply: Swann

Former England off spinner Graeme Swann on Wednesday rated the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling as the one which has the ability to bowl out any side cheaply. The cricketer-turned-commentator was in the West Indies in September last year w...

Tech entrepreneur's dismembered body found in luxury condo

The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo, police said Wednesday. The victim, identified as Fahim Saleh, was found at around 330 p.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020