Left Menu
Development News Edition

Namibia allows timber exports to resume under strict conditions

Demand for furniture in China has led to widespread felling of rosewood in Africa even though the variety is protected under the United Nations' Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). "For now our forest resources are still reasonably good, but the fear is that they will turn into a desert because of uncontrolled timber harvesting," Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said.

Reuters | Windhoek | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:50 IST
Namibia allows timber exports to resume under strict conditions

Namibia has resumed the transport and export of timber, mostly rosewood, under strict new conditions ending a ban imposed in March, the Environment and Forestry ministry said on Wednesday. Demand for furniture in China has led to widespread felling of rosewood in Africa even though the variety is protected under the United Nations' Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

"For now our forest resources are still reasonably good, but the fear is that they will turn into a desert because of uncontrolled timber harvesting," Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said. He added it was difficult to quantify losses so far. As the ban is lifted, the transportation of timber for local supply and processing will be given priority and the harvesting of new timber is still prohibited.

No export permits will be issued for unprocessed timber and timber logs and blocks may only be loaded and transported from the forest to factories during day-time. Muyunda said timber and timber products transported without permits will be confiscated and the culprits arrested.

Timber from other countries, including Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, may be processed and transported through Namibia under the supervision of forestry and customs officials. Nearly 70,000 tonnes of timber were exported through the Nambia's port of Walvis Bay between November 2018 and December 2019, 13% of which was Namibian timber, the latest figures from Namport, the National Port Authority showed.

The largest export destinations for the timber were China and Vietnam.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Blasters sign Ritwik Kumar Das for upcoming ISL season

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder, Ritwik Kumar Das for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League ISL. The midfielder will be joining the club from Real Kashmir FC, where he made 11 appearances. H...

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

A federal judge has denied an Iowa drug kingpins requests to delay his execution, which is scheduled for Friday. US District Judge Leonard Strand wrote Tuesday that he would not intervene to delay Dustin Honkens execution date due to the co...

US toughens stance against 2 Russian gas pipelines to Europe

The Trump administration on Wednesday hardened its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian pipelines by ending sanctions exemptions for companies involved in the projects and warning theyll be subject to ...

Floyd family to announce lawsuit against Minneapolis

Attorneys for George Floyds family plan to announce a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers who are charged in his death. Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020