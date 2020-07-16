Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall despite China GDP beat as Sino-U.S. tensions, virus fears weigh

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday, weighed down by concern about deteriorating U.S.-China relations and the economic cost of a resurgence in coronavirus infections that is prompting some places to reimpose containment measures. Even news that China's economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter from a record contraction was not enough to pull regional equities out of the red.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 08:30 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall despite China GDP beat as Sino-U.S. tensions, virus fears weigh

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday, weighed down by concern about deteriorating U.S.-China relations and the economic cost of a resurgence in coronavirus infections that is prompting some places to reimpose containment measures.

Even news that China's economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter from a record contraction was not enough to pull regional equities out of the red. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid by 0.83%, while Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.49%. U.S. S&P 500 e-mini stock futures declined by 0.33%.

Shares in China fell 1.06% and Australian stocks shed 0.22% after the country's jobless rate jumped to the highest since the late 1990s. Shares in Hong Kong, and Seoul also fell. Oil futures fell after OPEC and its allies agreed to scale back output cuts, renewing concerns over excess supply.

Risk appetite took a hit due to worries about a wide-ranging dispute between the United States and China over the control of advanced technologies and the protection of civil liberties in Hong Kong. A second wave of coronavirus infections is also triggering a return to restrictions on business activity that threaten economic growth.

"The upside in financial markets is limited by the visible increase in coronavirus infections and tension between the world's two economic giants," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co. "However, the downside is limited due to very low interest rates and a brighter outlook for China's economy."

China's economy expanded by a better-than-expected 3.2% in the second quarter from a year earlier, returning to growth after a record contraction as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus. But its recovery is still uneven. Separate data showed China's industrial output beat expectations in June, but retail sales unexpectedly fell again, suggesting consumer demand remains weak.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States would impose visa restrictions on Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd that he accused of facilitating human-rights violations. President Donald Trump's administration is also expected to take action in coming weeks to address perceived security risks posed by TikTok and WeChat, two popular Chinese mobile apps, a White House official said on Wednesday. The moves would be the latest salvo in a dispute between Washington and Beijing that has unsettled investors.

Investors are also worried about jumps in coronavirus cases in the United States, Australia, and Japan. But on Wall Street the S&P 500 gained 0.91% on Wednesday, boosted by hopes for a vaccine and a strong quarterly report from Goldman Sachs, but those gains failed to lift Asian stocks.

U.S. crude fell 0.73% to $40.90 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.5% to $43.57 per barrel following plans from OPEC and its allies to ease supply curbs. In the currency market the Australian dollar, the New Zealand dollar, and the Chinese yuan all fell against the U.S. dollar amid rising risk aversion.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Carter in, then out as wait for Blues debut goes on

The wait for Dan Carters Super Rugby Aotearoa debut goes on after the former All Blacks flyhalf was withdrawn from the Auckland Blues bench for Saturdays clash with the Wellington Hurricanes due to calf tightness. Hes pulled up a bit tight,...

Kerala: COVID-19 treatment centre set-up at Calicut University in Malappuram

A COVID-19 treatment centre with over 1,000 beds has been set up at Calicut University in Malappuram district of Kerala. Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said that patients who have tested positive but dont have any symptoms w...

Cricket-Khawaja, Stoinis named in preliminary squad for England tour

Top order batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have been named in a preliminary 26-man squad for Australias provisional white ball tour of England in September.Khawaja and Stoinis were included despite losing their national ...

OPEC and allies to ease cuts, allow more oil production

Ministers from the OPEC cartel have agreed to allow more oil to flow from the taps, saying demand for oil is growing as economies take steps to reopen. But they also cautioned that they could revisit the decision in an emergency meeting if ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020