Steadfast Nutrition expands its sales: Sales of Immunity Boosters hit all-time high with an expected increase of over 25% in July

Steadfast Nutrition launches another effective immunity booster- HerbFizz July 16, 2020: As the coronavirus pandemic rages, people are looking towards prospects and ways of improving their eating habits, lifestyle and immunity for a longer life and improved body strength to fight against this very fatal virus. With these changing trends and consumer patterns, the sales for proteins and health supplements at Steadfast Nutrition which is India’s most premium nutrition brand, has grown massively. The wellness range of products by Steadfast Nutrition, that are scientifically proven to increase immune health and wellbeing are amongst the highest selling items and this continues to see an upward trajectory every month. To add to this Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition remarks, “The lockdown phase during March and April led to a considerable dip in the business, which came down to almost 10% of the total sales we did in the previous months. Hence we devised new strategies based on the changing environment and started delivering products with the help of courier companies and post offices and this proved to be very effective. Over the past one month, we have witnessed a high demand for immunity boosters and have exceeded the collective sales of April and May in June by 20%. In July we are expected to see rise by another 25%. With the changing consumer pattern, the customer base for the brand has also shifted. Earlier the major customer base was from athlete clients but currently, the customer base has shifted from athlete clients to wellness clients, which include general wellbeing seeking customers, with a balanced ratio of Men and Women- 50:50.” Additionally, the product movement from pharmacies has increased drastically as Pharmacies are open being under essential services and due to increased health awareness of wellness products.

Steadfast Nutrition is a premium up-market brand and their primary customers base is from metro cities. Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Kolkata are the cities that have witnessed a major increase in the demand of its products. The brand has also launched a new product- HerbFizz which is an effective immunity booster and helps fight infections. The demand for HerbFizz has been quite high across all sections of the society owing to its effectiveness and the refreshing lemon taste which is an add on for the summer temperatures.

Speaking on this new launch, Aman Puri added, “Steadfast Nutrition is a research-based organization and has spends years of research before launching a product, thus, HerbFizz was developed for immunity increasing and detox supplement for stressful urban lifestyles to improve immunity. The market is rapidly changing and Steadfast Nutrition as a brand is adapting to this change in order to provide the best and most authentic products. The brand understands that there is an economic crunch at every household level and is also giving a flat discount of 20% to their customers.

About Steadfast Nutrition Steadfast nutrition is a premium sports and wellness nutrition brand introduced with the aim of offering high quality supplement to professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The brand aims to revolutionize the world of sports nutrition in India with the objective of introducing high quality supplements and to follow a unique vision of serving people of all age groups. With several lab tests and a dedication to offering the best, the brand strives to develop the best and deliver superior products at the customer's doorstep.