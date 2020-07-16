Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota Kirloskar Motor to restart production at Bidadi plant from July 20

TKM said it has also modified its medical insurance to include COVID-19 treatment and also increased the coverage for all its employees and their family members so as to extend all possible support to them during this pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:42 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor to restart production at Bidadi plant from July 20

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it will restart production at its plant in Bidadi from July 20 following revised directives of the Karnataka government. Operations at the TKM plant were suspended from the second shift on July 14 in adherence of an initial order by the state government, the company said in a statement.

The latest announcement comes in the light of the revised directives issued by the Karnataka government allowing residents in Bengaluru urban and rural districts to move and commute for industries located inside industrial estates, it added. "Production can resume from July 20 (Monday), as many employees had left for their home towns following the announcement of lockdown," TKM said.

Earlier on July 6, the company had suspended operations at the manufacturing plant for a day following the death of an employee due to COVID-19. Reiterating that protecting the health and safety of its people and their families are among TKM's top priorities, the company said it "will continue to swiftly navigate the crisis by taking all possible preventive and remedial measures by closely working with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities".

"Ever since unlock, TKM has been prudent about the number of employees working at the plant in Bidadi. At any given point, only 40 to 45 per cent of the production workforce has been attending work so as to maintain all norms of social distancing," it said adding that all employees have to self-declare their health condition on a daily basis as a reassurance to their safe health. Stating that it has been relentlessly ensuring that in a situation where an employee tests COVID-19 positive, TKM said it takes adequate measures to quarantine those employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees through appropriate contact-tracing.

"The company also extends all possible support to the infected employees during the period of treatment. Furthermore, a thorough process of disinfecting the workplace on a daily basis is ensured along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected areas," it said. TKM said it has also modified its medical insurance to include COVID-19 treatment and also increased the coverage for all its employees and their family members so as to extend all possible support to them during this pandemic.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Henry Golding to star in Paramount Animation's 'The Tiger's Apprentice'

Henry Golding, popularly known for his role in Crazy Rich Asians, has been roped in to play the lead role in The Tigers Apprentice - the adaptation of the best-selling childrens book from Paramount Animation. Toy Story 3 animator, Carlos Ba...

Onward Technologies Records Q1 FY21 Revenue of Rs 56.35 Cr, EBITDA Margin at 7 Percent

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Onward Technologies Limited BSE 517536 NSE ONWARDTEC announces its results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 Revenue Q1 20-21 56.35 Cr...

Tablighi Jamaat: HC transfers minor Malaysian’s case from one JJB to another due to lack of quorum

The Delhi High Court Thursday transferred the case of a minor Malaysian, who was booked for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation during COVID-19 allegedly in violation of visa norms, from one Juvenile Justice Board JJB to another due to l...

FOREX-Dollar climbs as traders focus on weak Chinese retail sales

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Thursday as investors focused on poor Chinese retail sales instead of its stronger than expected economic growth in the past quarter, with the focus now shifting more to a European Union summit this weekend.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020