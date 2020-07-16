Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marico CFO Vivek Karve resigns

"The Board accepted the resignation of Vivek Karve, Chief Financial Officer, to be effective from the close of business hours on September 10, 2020. "The board appointed Pawan Agrawal as the CFO of the Company with effect from September 10, 2020, in succession to Karve," Marico said in the filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:09 IST
Marico CFO Vivek Karve resigns

FMCG firm Marico on Thursday said its chief financial officer Vivek Karve has resigned from the company. It has appointed its executive vice president & head – finance, Pawan Agrawal as its next CFO, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

The board of the company in a meeting held on Thursday has accepted the resignation of Karve, who was associated with Marico from last 20 years. "The Board accepted the resignation of Vivek Karve, Chief Financial Officer, to be effective from the close of business hours on September 10, 2020.

"The board appointed Pawan Agrawal as the CFO of the Company with effect from September 10, 2020, in succession to Karve," Marico said in the filing. Besides, the board has also approved the scheme of amalgamation between Marico Consumer Care Ltd (MCCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and Marico Ltd.

"The scheme is subject to the requisite statutory/regulatory approvals including the approval of jurisdictional National Company Law Tribunal and the respective shareholders and creditors of the company and Marico Consumer Care," the firm said. MCCL owns various Intellectual Property Rights which are licensed to Marico.

The amalgamation of MCCL and Marico would result in consolidation of business, elimination of a multi-layered structure, and reduction in administrative, compliance and other operational costs. "There is no cash consideration involved. Since MCCL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marico, no shares of Marico shall be allotted under the Scheme in lieu or exchange of the shares of MCCL," it said.

Karve had joined Marico in 2000 and was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company on April 1, 2014. "In his 20 years stellar career in Marico’s Group Finance, Karve contributed significantly to the Company’s growth and transformation journey," the filing added.

Agrawal a Chartered Accountant, had joined Marico in 2004 as Regional Operations Manager for South Sales Division in Hyderabad..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK begins easing lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot Leicester

The British government on Thursday eased lockdown restrictions imposed upon the COVID-19 hotspot of Leicester but said the English city was still suffering above-average infection rates and some restrictions must remain.Were now in a positi...

Greta Thunberg: World must 'tear up' old contracts, build new systems to save climate

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said on Thursday the world needed an economic overhaul to have a chance of beating climate change and that countries should be prepared to tear up old deals and contracts to meet green targets.The 17-year-old...

Twitter delays launch of new API software following hack

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it is delaying the launch of its new Application Programming Interface API following the recent hack of several high-profile accounts.We have no evidence the incident had anything to do with our API, but we deci...

UPDATE 5-U.S. completes 2nd execution in a week, dividing judges and victims' families

The U.S. government executed a convicted murderer on Thursday in the second federal execution in as many days after a 17-year pause, overcoming court orders that said condemned men should have time to contest the legality of a new one-drug ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020