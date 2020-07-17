Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:01 IST
Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Finance Minister of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta has said that the ministry is going to present the mid-year budget review to Parliament on Thursday 23rd July 2020, according to a news report by Citi NewRoom.

This is in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

According to the news report, the presentation of the statement on the review of government projections for the 2020 financial year will be backed by a request for supplementary estimates.

Government projections for the 2020 financial year have largely been affected by the economic implications of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister will also be expected to provide to Parliament a clear plan on how the government intends to pay back GHS10 billion it borrowed from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the 219 million dollars transferred from the Stabilization Fund to the Contingency fund to help deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, various groups have already made cases for specific areas they want the government to prioritize in the budget review.

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and SEND GHANA earlier this month called on the government to scale up agriculture spending and prioritize the sector to save livelihoods, as it prepares its mid-year budget review and supplementary estimates for 2020.

Professor Godfred Bokpin, an Economist, while speaking at a public forum organized by the organizations said, the food index in Ghana has surged since the country reported its first case of Coronavirus disease and the fear of COVID-19 is collapsing economies.

Bokpin argued that scaling up agriculture spending in the mid-year budget, not as a favor but as a necessity will help sustain the economy of Ghana and protect livelihoods.

He urged the government to improve and scale-up efficiency in existing agriculture sector interventions such as subsidy on fertilizers among others.

Last month, the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also called on the government to increase budgetary allocations for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) in its 2020 mid-year budget statement.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan offers third consular access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan has offered third consular access to India for its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistani media reports on Friday said. The reports quoting Pakistan Foreign Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said a note verbale has been sent meeting Indias dema...

Granules India Q1 net profit rises 34 pc to Rs 111.4 cr

Drug firm Granules India on Friday reported a 33.87 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.24 crore...

MP Assembly monsoon session deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Madhya Pradesh Assemblys Monsoon session, which was scheduled to begin here from July 20, has been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday. The decision to defer the session was taken unanimously at an...

"The stakes couldn't be higher": EU recovery plan summit under way

European Union leaders met on Friday for tense summit talks on a multi-billion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the bloc into its latest crisis. The 27 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020