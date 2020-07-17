Emirates resumes flights to Iran

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that the United Arab Emirates flag carrier airline has resumed flights to Tehran after five months. The Friday report said an Emirates Airlines flight landed in Tehran's Imam Khomeini international airport. It was the first flight since late February when the airliner stopped its flight after Emirati authorities found two Iranians who were infected with the coronavirus.

Emirates planned to have one flight per day to Tehran-Dubai-Tehran with a Boeing 777 jetliner. The outbreak in Iran has killed at least 13,400 people amid 264,561 confirmed cases.