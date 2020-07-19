Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Administrative Council approves draft Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules

The rules were drafted under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, which has been recently made applicable to the Union Territory by way of an Adaptation Order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, an official spokesman said. The Administrative Council, in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, accorded sanctions to the rules to facilitate the establishment of a regulatory authority for the real estate sector.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 19:43 IST
J-K Administrative Council approves draft Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules

The Administrative Council of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday approved the draft Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2020. The rules were drafted under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, which has been recently made applicable to the Union Territory by way of an Adaptation Order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, an official spokesman said.

The Administrative Council, in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, accorded sanctions to the rules to facilitate the establishment of a regulatory authority for the real estate sector. These will also protect the interests of consumers through established adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal, he said. The new rules make it mandatory for all real estate projects and real estate agents to receive prior registration through a web-based online system, the spokesman said.  As such, details about the promoter in respect of track record, real estate projects executed, litigations, as well as details regarding registered agents, consultants, developmental plans, financial details among others will be made public, he said.

The rules, in addition to defining powers of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Authority and the Appellate Tribunal and prescribing penalties, have provisions for filing of complaint by aggrieved persons. The rules also provide for preparation of budget, maintenance of accounts and filing of annual report by the Authority, he said. The augmented legal framework in Jammu and Kashmir will bring transparency and boost investments in the real estate sector and bring a paradigm shift in working of the real estate industry, the spokesman added.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the first member of President Muhammadu Buharis cabinet to contract the new coronavirus. Onyeama, 64, said in a tweet he had taken a COVID-19 tes...

34-year-old dies after being hit by car driven by drunk man in southeast Delhi

A 34-year-old was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a car allegedly driven by a man in an inebriated condition on Maa Anandmayee Marg in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident o...

COVID-19: Contact tracing, tests, surveys can help reduce death rate, says CM

Door-to-door surveys, contact tracing, surveillance and more testing can help reduce COVID-19 death rate, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday. Presiding over a meeting of senior officials, he directed them to devel...

Pak court allows relocation of zoo's elephant to Cambodian sanctuary

A Pakistani court has asked the government to relocate an elephant to a sanctuary in Cambodia after global animal rights groups launched a campaign highlighting that the pachyderm was chained and mistreated in a small zoo here. The Islamaba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020