Left Menu
Development News Edition

New law to protect consumer rights comes into force: Paswan

The Consumer Protection Act 2019 came into force from Monday with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan saying the new law will empower consumers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:28 IST
New law to protect consumer rights comes into force: Paswan
There will be no fee for filing cases up to Rs 5 lakh. Image Credit: ANI

The Consumer Protection Act 2019 came into force from Monday with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan saying the new law will empower consumers. It will protect their rights through its various notified rules and provisions like consumer protection councils, consumer disputes redressal commissions, mediation, product liability and punishment for manufacture or sale of products containing adulterant or spurious goods.

He said that the Act includes the establishment of a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers. The CCPA will be empowered to conduct investigations into violations of consumer rights and institute complaints or prosecution, order recall of unsafe goods and services, order discontinuance of unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements, impose penalties on manufacturers or endorsers or publishers of misleading advertisements.

Paswan said the rules for prevention of unfair trade practice by e-commerce platforms will also be covered under this Act, according to an official statement. Every e-commerce entity is required to provide information relating to return, refund, exchange, warranty and guarantee, delivery and shipment, modes of payment, grievance redressal mechanism, payment methods, the security of payment methods and charge-back options -- including country of origin -- which are necessary for enabling the consumer to make an informed decision at the pre-purchase stage on its platform.

The minister said an alternate dispute resolution mechanism of mediation has been provided in the new Act to simplify the adjudication process. A complaint will be referred by a consumer commission for mediation, wherever scope for early settlement exists and parties agree for it. The mediation will be held in the mediation cells to be established under consumer commissions. There will be no appeal against settlement through mediation.

As per the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Rules, there will be no fee for filing cases up to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro hits 4-month high as hopes for EU recovery fund deal rise

The euro hit a 19-week high of 1.1467 on Monday, underpinned by hopes the European Union would agree on a 750 billion euro 857.93 billion recovery fund to help revive EU economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, of which 390 billion euros cou...

Egypt's lawmakers to vote on deploying troops to Libya

Egypts parliament is to vote Monday to authorize the president to deploy troops to neighboring Libya if Turkey-backed forces there, allied with the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli, move to retake the strategic coastal city of Sirte. An...

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with IBM CEO Shri Arvind Krishna via video conferencing today.Prime Minister congratulated Shri Arvind Krishna for becoming the global head of IBM earlier this year. He mentioned the strong conne...

I hope you feel my love: Riley Keough's emotional note to late brother Benjamin

Actor Riley Keough has posted a heartfelt tribute to baby brother Benjamin who committed suicide last week. Riley and Benjamin, 27, are the children of musician Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, and the grandchildren of music legend Elvi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020