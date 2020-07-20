Two units starts operations at JNPT multi-product SEZ

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on Monday said two units have started operations at its multi-product special economic zone (SEZ) while three others are expected to commence their construction activities soon. Spread over 277 hectares, the multi-product port based-SEZ at the country's premier container port is aimed at boosting exports by enabling port-led industrialisation under Sagarmala initiative of the Shipping Ministry. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Two units in the SEZ-- OWS LLP and Krish Food Industry (India) have completed their first phase of operational activity and are declared operational units by Development Commissioner, SEEPZ, SEZ, the port operator said in a release. Apart from the first two companies, three more companies are likely to commence their construction activities soon, it added. "For JNPT, this is truly a great occasion as JNPT becomes the first port where Port-led economic development is evolving successfully. The Port is confident of attracting leading global companies for making India a manufacturing hub as the infrastructure development underway in JNPT SEZ is as per the international benchmark. "The potential units investment and the employment generation will give a boost to the entire entire eco-system around JNPT region," said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT.