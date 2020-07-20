Use of online spying, stalking apps up 20 pc during lockdown in India: Avast

The use of spying and stalkware apps in India jumped around 20 per cent since the lockdown started in March till June, compared to the first two months of the year, according to IT security company Avast. Globally, the company has seen 51 per cent increase in the use of spy and stalkerware apps during the reported period.

"In India, since March Avast has protected over 4,000 users from apps capable of spying, mostly stalkerware, with the monthly average up 20 per cent versus the first two months of the year," Avast said in a statement. Stalkerware is an unethical software that allows people to track someone's location, access their personal photos and videos, intercept e-mails, texts and app communications such as WhatsApp and Facebook, as well as eavesdrop on phone calls and make covert recordings of conversations over the internet, without the target's knowledge.

"It is notable that among the entire range of spy and stalkerware, Avast has also observed a number of Covid-19-related apps designed to spy on users, which collected more information about its users than required to function," the statement said. Avast said its threat analysts have found three stalkerware apps in India that are named after India's official COVID-19 app Aarogya Setu, and use an icon similar to that of the official app.

"When downloaded, the official Aarogya Setu app gets installed along with the stalkerware app. The stalkerware apps use the original app to get approval from the user to allow the collection of sensitive information," the company said. According to the analysis done by Avast, these apps use the acessibility service of Android to get various permissions. They have the ability to make phone calls, get SIM serial number, read contacts, read phone state, read and send text messages, record calls and audio, queries call log, and access device location and ID.

"The apps can also hide their icon, making it hard for the victim to notice; also has the capability to mute the ringer," the statement said. "Stalkerware is a growing category of domestic malware with disturbing and dangerous implications. While spyware and infostealers seek to steal personal data, stalkerware is different. It steals the physical and online freedom of the victim," Avsat Chief Information Security Officer Jaya Baloo said..