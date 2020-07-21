Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares edge higher, healthcare stocks jump on vaccine hopes

China shares inched higher on Tuesday, supported by strong gains in healthcare stocks on rising hopes for a coronavirus vaccine, although profit-taking after the previous session's rally kept gains in check. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 8.66%, while China's H-share index is down 7.8%.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-07-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 10:33 IST
China shares edge higher, healthcare stocks jump on vaccine hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

China shares inched higher on Tuesday, supported by strong gains in healthcare stocks on rising hopes for a coronavirus vaccine, although profit-taking after the previous session's rally kept gains in check.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.07% at 3,316.56, after a 3.1% gain on Monday. The blue-chip CSI300 index also rose 0.07%.

** Healthcare shares outperformed the broader market amid rising global hopes for coronavirus vaccines following promising studies. A sub-index tracking the sector jumped 2.78%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.27% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.76%.

** Hong Kong shares rose, as news of promising vaccine studies and progress by European Union leaders in reaching a deal on a massive stimulus plan lifted global risk appetite.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.27% to 10,426.11, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.88% at 25,529.02.

** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding's Hong Kong shares jumped 6.59% after Ant Group, its fintech arm, said it has started the process of a dual listing in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style Star Market.

** Hong Kong shares shrugged off concerns over rising political tensions between China and the United Kingdom after Britain announced it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.76% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.78%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.9936 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.9915.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 8.66%, while China's H-share index is down 7.8%. Shanghai stocks have risen 11.04% this month.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM, Union ministers condole death of MP Governor Lalji Tandon

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor and veteran BJP leader Lalji Tandon and said he will be remembered for his dedicated ser...

Indian medical experts welcome Oxford trial results for COVID vaccine

Medical experts in India have hailed the results of Oxford Universitys early-stage human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine, with some saying its the most scientifically done among all such exercises, while others expressing hope that the final ...

Capital raising committee of HDFC Life to meet on Jul 23 for proposed Rs 600-cr fundraising plan

The capital raising committee of HDFC Life Insurance Company will meet on Thursday to consider raising funds up to Rs 600 crore through issuance of debentures. In a regulatory filing, HDFC Life Insurance Company has said that a meeting of t...

Greece calls EU recovery fund deal a 'national success'

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called a European Union deal on a post-pandemic recovery fund a national success that would allocate Greece around 72 billion euros 82.38 billion to help deal with the fallout of COVID-19. European Union l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020