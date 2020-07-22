Left Menu
Punit Goenka resigns as Zee Media director

Citing the reason, ZMCL said it was on account of his preoccupation. "Punit Goenka, a non-executive non-independent director, has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the company with effect from the close of business hours of July 22, 2020," Zee Media Corporation said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:36 IST
Punit Goenka resigns as Zee Media director

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) on Wednesday said Punit Goenka has resigned as the company's director. Citing the reason, ZMCL said it was on account of his preoccupation.

"Punit Goenka, a non-executive non-independent director, has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the company with effect from the close of business hours of July 22, 2020," Zee Media Corporation said in a BSE filing. Goenka is the managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

He is the elder son of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra. ZMCL, formerly Zee News Ltd, is a news network with 10 news channels in six different languages.

