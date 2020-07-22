Jute mills cannot be run viably with biweekly lockdowns: IJMA

The biweekly lockdown to be imposed in West Bengal is likely to have an adverse effect on jute industry, mill owners said asserting that operations cannot be run "viably" with such shutdown as the processing of the fibre is a continuous process. In the wake of the governments decision to impose total lockdown on two days every week till August to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) on Wednesday wrote to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha seeking "clarification regarding continuation of the operations of jute mills".

Jute mills will remain closed on lockdown days, a senior government official said adding that operations will be allowed only if the factory workers are inside the premises. The government notification issued on Tuesday on this lockdown programme has created problems for the 50-odd operational jute mills in the state, industry sources said.

"Continuous process industries and industries with in-house workers" have been exempted from the purview of the lockdown. "Jute mills cannot be run viably with such frequent shutdowns every week. It will disturb the manufacturing processes of jute fibre and result in enormous wastage generation. In fact, jute processing in jute mills is a continuous process and cannot be stalled at frequent intervals," the IJMA letter read.

A senior state minister, however, contested the IJMA's claim saying that jute industry is not considered a continuous process industry that requires an uninterrupted operation. "Continuous process industries are those which have boilers and furnaces such as power plants and steel factories. They are required to function on a continuous basis. But jute bag making process is not similar to them.

Several jute mills remain closed on Sundays," the minister told PTI. In the letter, IJMA Director General Debasish Roy said, "The jute industry houses most of its workers in-house within their own labour colonies" and they do not need any transport to report to work.

"Further, owing to the large size of every machine in the jute industry and owing to the layout followed in any jute mill, social distancing is automatically maintained inside the jute mills," IJMA said. The industry body said that jute and jute bags are essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act, and Food Corporation of India and other state procurement agencies need jute bags urgently to pack harvest in all states.

"The mills need to stay in continued operation so as to fulfil its commitment for supply of bags for food grains, which are mandated to be packed in jute bags under the JPM Act, 1987," the IJMA letter said. Besides, the months of July to September are the harvesting months for the raw jute crop, it said.

"Approximately, three million farmers in West Bengal are engaged in jute cultivation. Any disturbance in continuous jute mill operations will result in plummeting raw jute prices, causing irreparable losses to the jute farmers in West Bengal," the letter read. After being shut on March 24, the jute mills were allowed to fully operate from June 1. However, the industry is facing a shortage of labour as many workers have returned to their hometowns during the lockdown, causing production to be insufficient to meet the government demand, sources said.

Jute production is a major industry in West Bengal. Most of the mills in the state are concentrated along the banks of the Hooghly river in Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts.