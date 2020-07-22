Locust control operations carried out in 3.83 lakh hectares so far in 10 states

As the fight against locust swarms continue, the Centre on Wednesday said control operations have so far been carried out in 3,83,631 hectares area in 10 states, and some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan. Measures to kill crop threatening pest locusts have been carried out in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar, the Union Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

Swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts were active on July 22 in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur, Jaipur, Pali, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar and Dausa districts of Rajasthan, it added. Of the total area covered, Locust Circle Offices (LCOs) carried out control measures in 1.95 lakh hectares in six states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana).

Control measures in the remaining 1.88 lakh hectares area in states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar were carried out by state governments. On July 21 night, control measures were carried out at 29 places in 11 districts of Rajasthan by LCOs. Besides this, Rajasthan government also carried out control operations at two places in Dausa district.

Currently, 104 control teams with spray vehicles have been deputed in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and more than 200 Central government personnel are engaged in locust control operations, the statement said. Further, five companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides.

A Bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in the Scheduled Desert Area as per the need. Indian Air Force also has conducted trials for anti-locust operation by using a Mi-17 helicopter. The results are encouraging. "No significant crop losses have been reported in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan." As per the UN body Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) July 21 report, the risk of swarm migration from Horn of Africa prevails in coming weeks.

In Somalia, the swarms are moving eastwards across the north and a limited number of swarms could migrate across the Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pakistan border area during the remainder of this month, it added. The ministry said that a weekly virtual meeting on desert locust of South-West Asian countries (Afghanistan, India, Iran and Pakistan) is being organised by FAO. So far, 15 virtual meetings of the technical officers of South West Asian countries have taken place.