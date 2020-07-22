Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-U.S. home sales rack up record gain; tight supply, COVID-19 seen slowing momentum

U.S. home sales increased by the most on record in June, boosted by historically low mortgage rates, but the outlook for the housing market is being clouded by low inventory and high unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The report from the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday, which also showed house prices rising to an all-time high last month, confirmed a shift toward bigger homes and properties away from urban centers as companies allow employees flexibility to work from home because of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:50 IST
WRAPUP 2-U.S. home sales rack up record gain; tight supply, COVID-19 seen slowing momentum

U.S. home sales increased by the most on record in June, boosted by historically low mortgage rates, but the outlook for the housing market is being clouded by low inventory and high unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report from the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday, which also showed house prices rising to an all-time high last month, confirmed a shift toward bigger homes and properties away from urban centers as companies allow employees flexibility to work from home because of the coronavirus. The upbeat housing market news was overshadowed by a relentless surge in new COVID-19 infections, which has prompted some authorities in the hard hit South and West regions to either shut down businesses again or pause reopenings, threatening the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 slump.

"While fundamentals will support some activity, the slow recovery in the economy and labor market will limit the growth in home sales," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "The leveling off in the recovery as new Covid-19 cases surge lends a further downside risk, particularly since hard-hit regions account for the largest shares of home sales." Existing home sales jumped 20.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million units last month. The percentage gain was the largest since 1968 when the NAR started tracking the series. Sales plunged to a 3.91 million unit pace in May, the lowest level since October 2010.

June's increase ended three straight months of decreases, though home resales remained 18% below their pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales rebounding 24.5% to a rate of 4.78 million units in June. Existing home sales, which make up about 85% of U.S. home sales, fell 11.3% on a year-on-year basis in June.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is at an average of 2.98%, the lowest since 1971, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Data last week showed homebuilding increased in June by the most in nearly four years. A separate report on Wednesday from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed applications for loans to purchase a home increased 2% last week from a week earlier. The economy slipped into recession in February. A staggering 32 million Americans are collecting unemployment checks.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher amid optimism about another round of fiscal stimulus for the economy. The PHLX housing index rose, outperforming the broader stock market. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices rose. SPACE FOR HOME OFFICES

Home sales rose surged in all four regions last month. Demand for housing was skewed toward single-family homes, mostly in the suburbs and smaller towns, with people seeking large spaces for home offices and schooling. Economists believe the migration to suburbs from city centers could become permanent even if a vaccine is developed for the respiratory illness. A homebuilder survey last week showed strong demand for single-family homes in lower density markets, including small metro areas, rural markets and large metro suburbs.

Single-family home sales advanced 19.9% in June. While multi-family home sales shot up 29.4%, they accounted for only 9% of sales, down from the 12% that is considered the norm for the housing market. There were 1.57 million previously owned homes on the market in June, down 18.2% from a year ago. The median existing house price increased 3.5% from a year ago to a record $295,300 in June. The NAR attributed the modest percentage gain to sales being concentrated in the more affordable markets in the South.

At June's sales pace, it would take 4.0 months to exhaust the current inventory, down from 4.3 months a year ago. A six-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand. Last month, houses for sale typically stayed on the market for 24 days, down from 26 days in May, and 27 days in June 2019. Sixty-two percent of homes sold in June were on the market for less than a month. Tight supply was causing bidding wars in competitive markets.

First-time buyers accounted for 35% of sales in June, up from 34% in May 2020 and matching the share during the same period in 2019. Individual investors or second-home buyers, who account for many cash sales, bought 9% of homes in June, down from 14% in May. "The resilience of home prices, particularly given the rise in mortgages delinquency rates and increased use of forbearance, has likely pulled many investors to the sidelines," said Mark Vitner, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Global supply chain getting redesigned, redefined due to COVID-19, geopolitics: Chandrasekaran

The global supply chain is getting redesigned and redefined in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, current geopolitical situation and trade issues, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday. Speaking in a discussion at the India ...

State finances stressed, need greater room to incur additional costs due to COVID-19: N K Singh

Finances of the states are stressed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and some fiscal norms should be relaxed to allow them greater room for incurring additional expenditure, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said on Wednesday. ...

US Senator calls Chinese consulate in Houston 'massive spy centre'

Coming in support of the US decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, Republican Senator Marco Rubio called the facility the central node of the Communist Partys vast network of spies. The US on Wednesday ordered the closure of th...

K Chandrasekhar Rao for strengthening agriculture department

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday favored strengthening the state agriculture department to enable it to guide the farmers towards achieving greater prosperity.Favoring major transformation from the existing traditio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020