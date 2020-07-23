Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks fall as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking

China shares fell on Thursday after Washington's abrupt order for closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston escalated tensions between the two countries, offering exits for investors who profited from the market's recent rally. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which fell on the Houston headline in late trading on Wednesday, recovered to gain 0.4% on Thursday morning.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-07-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 10:09 IST
China stocks fall as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares fell on Thursday after Washington's abrupt order for closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston escalated tensions between the two countries, offering exits for investors who profited from the market's recent rally. ** By midday break, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.2% to 3293.54 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.1%. Both benchmarks flitted in and out of the negative territory and dipped at most 2% during morning trade.

** The smaller Shenzhen index lost 1.4% while the start-up Chinext board edged down 0.4%. ** The United States gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying. China strongly condemned the move, calling it "unprecedented escalation". A source said Beijing was considering shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which fell on the Houston headline in late trading on Wednesday, recovered to gain 0.4% on Thursday morning. H-shares added 0.3%.

** "Tension between the U.S. and China is not something that's coming as a surprise. This is normal profit-taking in my opinion," said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. ** The SSEC science and technology innovation board 50 index, which was published for the first time on Thursday and tracks the 50 most representative stocks on the Nasdaq-style STAR board, fell 1.2%. ** A-shares worth 711 billion yuan ($101.52 billion) is due to be freed from IPO lockup over the next one month, including 324 billion yuan from STAR, China Renaissance said in a report, which projected "pockets of pressure points" but limited impact on A-shares on the whole.

** Shares of Chinese property developers fell as more cities tightened home purchase curbs. The CSI300 real estate index was down 2.8% at midday.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown lessons: Students don teachers' role for classmates in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 23 PTI At a time when there are no clear-cut guidelines on conducting online classes in Telangana, students of the state social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions have turned teachers for their classmates...

Raj HC cannot direct Speaker to defer disqualification proceedings against MLAs: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal to SC.

Raj HC cannot direct Speaker to defer disqualification proceedings against MLAs Senior advocate Kapil Sibal to SC....

Series on Hillary Clinton in development at Hulu

Politician Hillary Clintons life is the subject of new series Rodham, which will take place in a world where she never married former US president Bill Clinton. Hulu has optioned the rights to Curtis Sittenfelds alternative history book Rod...

India's northeast is, in a way, gateway to our ancient cultural relationships with East Asia, says PM Modi.

Indias northeast is, in a way, gateway to our ancient cultural relationships with East Asia, says PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020