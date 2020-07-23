Global Coronavirus Pandemic has accelerated the need for 5G Networks to facilitate faster real time remote healthcare

• 5G Ready smart devices leaders met and exchanged ideas as India gets ready to adopt future-ready telecom networks • The leaders met at the Virtual 3rd Edition 5G Leadership Summit • The event was supported by MediaTek & Counterpoint and was organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media NEW DELHI, July 23, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- India, being one of the fastest-growing digital economies is all set to roll out 5G services. As per GSMA, India may have 88 million 5G connections by 2025. 5G will not only be an enabler of growth to the telecom sector in the country but also would propel transformation across industry sectors. To discuss the opportunities & India use cases that follow, reputed smart devices industry leaders met at Virtual 3rd Edition 5G Leadership Summit. The forum comprising of senior leadership teams from leading network operators, network OEMs, Smartphone, Wearables & Automation companies, Academia & Govt. Bodies highlighted that emergence of technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things will accelerate this transformation across key sectors right from Healthcare, Education, Productivity to Agriculture. The event was supported by MediaTek & Counterpoint and was organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media. More than 150 participants attended the event.

Speaking at the forum, Mr.Kuldeep Malik, Director - Corporate Sales, India, MediaTek said, "The 3rd annual Virtual 5G India Leadership Summit was a great experience and we are happy to have received this opportunity to put forth our ideas and solutions on such a prestigious platform. MediaTek offers great technology for everyone and we have been driving the 5G space as technology becomes cohesive and powers devices across segments like smartphones, smart homes, wearables, IoT, and automotive. We have also been steering conversations around the adoption of innovative technology and digital transformation in the new normal. MediaTek offers solutions for a new era of super-fast connectivity and technology democratization. Our MediaTek Dimensity 5G SoC series is aimed at ensuring end-consumers, across flagship and mid-tier demographics, are prepared for 5G and AI-enabled technology transformation." Attending the event were eminent panelists including senior leaders from Reliance Jio, HMD Global, MediaTek, GOQII, and Counterpoint. Mr. Ajey Mehta, Global Vice President, HMD Global said - "India is taking giant leaps in the digital ecosystem and 5G is critical in supporting India's Digital ambition. The virtual 3rd Annual 5G Leadership Summit was a thought-provoking discussion and we can safely conclude that while 5G technology will elevate the mobile experience in a significant manner, 5G will also be transformational for many other industries. With our vision to bring a 5G smartphone experience to everyone, we unveiled the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone globally in March this year. Nokia 8.3 5G is a truly future-proof 5G smartphone that is designed to support multiple and evolving 5G network deployments, with support for both standalone and non-standalone 5G combinations, which operators are rolling out around the globe. We hope this phone will help elevate the experience for consumers across the world." Commenting on 5G Capabilities Mr.Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii said, "5G, the superfast successor to today's wireless networks will revolutionize the wearables industry as greater amounts of data will be transmitted wirelessly at a faster rate. 5G network will be the enabler of tomorrow when it comes to processing and deciphering health information, body rhythms, heart rate, oxygen levels, and other functions that will change the way in which preventive healthcare is practiced. In the current pandemic, it has become inevitable that technology is continuously being harnessed for contact tracing, temperature monitoring, and reducing the spread and with 5G, this will only get faster and better." Mr. Neil Shah, Partner & Vice President, Counterpoint commented, "The Virtual 3rd Annual 5G Leadership Summit drove considerable interest and engagement within the ICT community on the potential of the upcoming 5G technology and the capabilities it unlocks to drive personal, social and business transformation. India is on the verge of massive digital transformation. The key theme that has emerged from this forum is that the post-COVID-19 pandemic implications and the emergence of technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things will accelerate this transformation across key sectors right from Healthcare, Education, Productivity to Agriculture." Mr. Aman Khanna, Founder & Director, Konnect Worldwide Business Media added, "The Virtual 3rd edition of 5G India Leadership Summit further cemented our resolve in designing quality platforms to empower industry leaders in terms of interacting, connecting and exchanging ideas - thereby leading to a positive change. Virtual Events are the New Normal and this year witnessed participation of 150 plus participants from marquee companies and institutions. We are proud to witness the support to the forum from the community. We will carry this success to the next edition of the Summit - thereby aiming to deliver a bigger and better platform to the top leaders in the 5G Smart Devices landscape in the country." About Konnect Worldwide Business Media: Konnect Worldwide Business Media is India & SAARC's leading live business media events company that engages people and enriches businesses worldwide. We at Konnect provide the industry across the world with Telecom & Information Technology platforms that bring together buyers and sellers from around the world, through a portfolio of content led conferences & seminars and exhibitions, webinars, corporate events & briefings and powerful coaching & training programs.

Our conferences are major industry gatherings focusing on strategy, innovation, technology & customers and our trade exhibitions are marketplaces for global business. For further information, please visit: www.5gindiasummit.com