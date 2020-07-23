'Zaroorat Aapki, Lekin #ZimmedariHamari' says HDFC ERGO to Motor Policyholders

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, one of the largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, has launched a bouquet of unique services for their Motor policyholders under the brand campaign – ‘Zaroorataapki, lekin #ZimmedariHamari’ (Your need is our responsibility). Services like #JumpStartThem, Fast Track Theft Settlement and Door Step Repairs have been introduced to ensure customers can smoothly navigate through challenges they may face, especially during the ongoing pandemic period. The onset of COVID-19 pandemic has hampered normal functioning as well as the use of vehicles. Having identified these challenges, HDFC ERGO has come forward to offer services to provide additional benefits to policyholders and boost adoption of motor insurance in India. Anticipating further challenges which may become a pain-point for their customer during the monsoons, HDFC ERGO introduced services like: • #JumpStartThem - offers customers to jumpstart their vehicles to revive car batteries and fix flat tyres • Fast Track Theft Settlement - enhanced quick and seamless theft claim settlement, wherein the average settlement theft claims is done within a record period of 9 days as opposed to the earlier average of 70 days • Door Step Repair - bringing repair executives to visit the customers, either at their residence of a place of convenience, to conduct minor repairs on their vehicles (two and four-wheelers) to ensure zero downtime while eliminating the need to visit a workshop Speaking about these initiatives, Mr. Parthanil Ghosh, President – Motor Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, “Understanding challenges faced by the customers in the current pandemic situation we have introduced services which they can immediately avail at their door-step and as per their convenience. Customer centricity is always at the heart of what we do at HDFC ERGO and we are committed to support our customers by offering services that are beneficial and hassle-free in times to come. We are all together in this journey and want our customers to know that their needs are our responsibility – ‘Zaroorataapki, lekin #ZimmedariHamari’.” Like the earlier years, the positive consumer sentiments have been a critical driver for HDFC ERGO in the first quarter of this financial year as well. The successful launch and adoption of innovative services like Overnight Vehicle Repair service, Online Self-Survey through mobile app, Live-streaming inspection from workshops and easy services access through digital platforms inspired trust among customers and have borne fruit for the Company in FY20. Customer advocacy initiatives have boosted HDFC ERGO’s digital services and offerings by empowering its customers. In the last quarter, more than 75%+ customers have availed HDFC ERGO’s digital survey service and its transparent approval process has enabled the fast tracking of 88% claim settlement payments within a day of document submission. All these initiatives coupled with a 99.1% claims approval rate have made HDFC ERGO Motor Insurance a delight for an ever growing family of customers in FY20 and ensured maximum claims were settled within 24 hours for both private cars and 2-wheelers.

The various initiatives embarked and offered to customer by HDFC ERGO will further deepen the penetration of motor insurance and encourage its uptake among consumers. The services launched will be offered to all existing and new customers across India. For more details and register motor claims with HDFC ERGO, customers may logon to www.hdfcergo.com/claim/register-car-insurance-claim, send an email on care@hdfcergo.com or simply send a WhatsApp message on 73045 24888. About HDFC ERGO HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd. is a 51:49 joint venture between the Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC); India’s premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO International AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. HDFC ERGO, the third largest General Insurance provider in the private sector, offers the complete range of general insurance products including Motor, Health, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space and Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space.

Over the last few years, HDFC ERGO has constantly endeavoured to not just align itself to the evolving market needs, but instead be a pioneer in terms of its offerings. Having its ears to the ground has helped the Company create a stream of highly targeted new products and AI-based tools and technology. Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim process or a host of technologically innovative solutions. With a wide distribution network and a 24x7 support team, the Company has been offering seamless customer service and innovative products to its customers.

For more information on HDFC ERGO and the products and services offered by the Company, please log on to www.hdfcergo.com/car-insurance. PWR PWR