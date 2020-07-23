Left Menu
Airbus workers on strike against Spain layoffs

Airbus workers in the European aircraft manufacturer's eight plants in Spain are striking Thursday against the consortium's decision to cut 1,600 jobs over the next few months.

23-07-2020
Airbus workers in the European aircraft manufacturer's eight plants in Spain are striking Thursday against the consortium's decision to cut 1,600 jobs over the next few months. Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, Airbus announced last month that it must eliminate 15,000 jobs, or more than 10% of its global workforce, to safeguard its future and warned of more thin years ahead.

The cuts are mostly in Europe and affect 900 employees in Spain. They're in addition to 700 layoffs out of 2,600 global job cuts in the consortium's defense division announced in February.

Workers chanted “Zero layoffs!” as they marched from the Airbus plant in Getafe, in the outskirts of Madrid, to the local townhall, demanding more political involvement to revive the industry and investments that will guarantee long-term employment. The Spanish state is one of Airbus' founders and holds an 11% stake in the company.

Protests were also held in other plants, including in big operation centers in Seville, Cádiz and Albacete. Workers' unions have said a series of strike actions will continue in September if their demands are not heard.

