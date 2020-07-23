Left Menu
Wipro has a well-established Salesforce business in the Americas, Japan and Australia which was reinforced with the Appirio acquisition in 2016," Wipro said in a statement. 4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro's Salesforce practice, which provides solutions globally around multiple Salesforce clouds and its ecosystem of products, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:14 IST
Wipro to acquire 4C for 68 mn euros

IT major Wipro on Thursday said it will acquire 4C, one of the largest Salesforce partners in the UK, Europe and Middle East, for 68 million euros (about Rs 589 crore). Established in 1997 with its headquarters in Mechelen (Belgium), 4C has delivered over 1,500 projects for more than 500 customers.

With over 350 employees based out of local offices in London, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen and Dubai, 4C has a Salesforce practice in the UK, France, Benelux, the Nordics and United Arab Emirates regions. Its revenues stood at 31.8 million euros for the year ended January 31, 2020, as per a regulatory filing by Wipro.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be closed in the quarter ending September 30, 2020, the filing added. "This acquisition significantly strengthens Wipro's position as a leading provider of Salesforce solutions in these markets. Wipro has a well-established Salesforce business in the Americas, Japan and Australia which was reinforced with the Appirio acquisition in 2016," Wipro said in a statement.

4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro's Salesforce practice, which provides solutions globally around multiple Salesforce clouds and its ecosystem of products, it added. "They (4C) bring in a rich blend of deep Salesforce expertise across multiple clouds coupled with a team of multi-faceted, multilingual experts with strong regional knowledge.

"This combination along with Wipro's reach across the region and industry, will help us become a dominant player in Europe and a leader in Salesforce's Quote to Cash domain," Wipro President, Cloud Enterprise Platforms (CEP) Harish Dwarkanhalli said. 4C Chief Executive Officer Johan Van Genechten said the company will now leverage this opportunity to take the next leap in building companies for the future for its customers locally and across EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

