Competitor can request for 'raw data' under proposed non-personal data framework: Expert panel chief

Genuine data sharing requests can be made by a competitor for "raw data" under the proposed 'non-personal data framework', recommended by an expert panel, and such data will have to be shared provided the request is legitimate, the panel's chief Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday. Overall, 'data sharing mechanisms' recommended by the expert panel on non-personal data governance framework will drive economic value, and all businesses including MNCs, Indian companies and start-ups will benefit from "this new way of thinking", Gopalakrishnan said.

Recently, the government invited public feedback on the report prepared by a committee of experts on 'non-personal data governance framework'. The panel, chaired by Infosys co-founder Gopalakrishnan, gave recommendations on the proposed rules for non-personal data framework in the report submitted to the government earlier this month.

Under the framework proposed, "genuine" data sharing requests can be made by a competitor for "raw data", although the panel will provide some additional clarifications on the issue since this could be potential area of conflict, he said. Raw data typically refers to basic, fact-based information.

The default position is that "even if it is a request from the competition, data needs to be shared" within the confines of stipulated framework, but such a request "cannot be unfair" or one aimed at taking "advantage of regulations", Gopalakrishnan said while speaking at a virtual briefing on the panel's report. In case request is from a competitor, the data needs to be shared in usable format, and if there is a disagreement, the proposed 'Non-Personal Data Authority' will consider the matter. Gopalakrishnan sought to allay concerns of some businesses over provisions pertaining to data sharing under the 'non-personal data governance framework', and emphasised that enabling information sharing within the rules proposed will only "create a larger pie" for everyone, since companies, including multi-national companies (MNCs), will derive valuable insights from community data.

The panel has defined data sharing purposes along with requisite checks and balances, and within "economic purpose" has recommended sharing of raw and unprocessed data pertaining to community, collected by private organisations. The report also talks of processed data at a "fair price" under data sharing. "The obligation on a 'data business' is to share raw data, unprocessed data. Anything that is processed is shared at a fair and reasonable price," Gopalakrishnan told reporters.

Critical non-personal data cannot be stored outside the country, but other forms of data "probably could be at least processed outside the country", he said. Asked about the apprehensions of certain companies over data sharing provisions, Gopalakrishnan said, "The report is very clear that non-personal data in raw format is about community, and that is what we are requesting to be shared".

"We want to enable sharing such that a much larger pie can be created for everyone. Remember that it is not one way, it works both ways...these MNCs can now get access to significant amount of data from the government, and the community...," he said "The more sharing that happens, the pie becomes larger, it increases economic activity and value, and everyone benefits. This is a new way of thinking about data and we are coming at it from non-personal data framework perspective," he added. The report has defined non-personal data in three categories -- public, community and private.

It has defined key non-personal data roles like data principal (individuals, companies, communities as the case may be), data custodian, and data trustee. It proposes creation of a new category of business called 'Data Business' that meets certain threshold criteria. Many existing businesses in various sectors, collecting data beyond a threshold level, will get categorised as Data Business, according to the report.

"It is important for such Data Business to register once they reach a certain data related threshold. This will be applicable to not only commercial organizations but also governments and other non-government organizations that collect, process or otherwise manage data," the report said. Every 'Data Business' must declare what they do, what data they collect, process and use, in which manner, and for what purposes, it said.

The report has also outlined data-sharing purpose, including sovereign, core public interest, and economic purposes. It has mooted a 'Non-Personal Data Authority' and said that such a regulatory body should have two roles -- an enabling role (to ensure that data is shared for sovereign, social and economic welfare, regulatory and competition purposes) and enforcing role (to ensure stakeholders follow the rules and regulations, provide data appropriately when legitimate data requests are made).