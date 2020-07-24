Left Menu
EU negotiator cites 'objective risk' of no post-Brexit deal

In comments delivered after the talks ended Thursday, chief U.K. negotiator David Frost said it was clear the two sides wouldn't meet their goal of reaching an understanding on ``the principles underlying any agreement" this month. While progress has been made in the negotiations, Frost said there is still substantial disagreement, particularly on questions of fair and open competition, and fishing.

EU negotiator cites 'objective risk' of no post-Brexit deal
British and European Union negotiators failed to agree on underlying principles in the latest round of talks on post-Brexit trade between the bloc and its one-time member, again raising concerns about far-reaching economic damage if no deal is reached by the end of the year. In comments delivered after the talks ended Thursday, chief U.K. negotiator David Frost said it was clear the two sides wouldn't meet their goal of reaching an understanding on "the principles underlying any agreement" this month.

While progress has been made in the negotiations, Frost said there is still substantial disagreement, particularly on questions of fair and open competition, and fishing. "Considerable gaps remain in the most difficult areas, that is, the so-called level playing field and on fisheries,″ Frost said in a statement. "We have always been clear that our principles in these areas are not simple negotiating positions but expressions of the reality that we will be a fully independent country at the end of the transition period.″ The UK left the EU on Jan. 31, but the free movement of people and goods remains in place as part of a transition period that runs through the end of this year. The parties are trying to secure a new trade agreement before that deadline to avoid a "no deal" scenario that would see tariffs and other restrictions imposed on trade between the U.K. and the 27-nation bloc.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, said a deal needs to be reached by October to ensure it can be implemented by Dec. 31. "By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the U.K. makes a trade agreement, at this point, unlikely,″ Barnier said at a press conference in London.

Britain is seeking a free-trade pact similar to one the EU recently negotiated with Canada. The EU wants to ensure both sides have similar rules on a wide range of issues, including workers' rights, the environment, and government subsidies before it is willing to discuss such an agreement. Britain also wants to regain control of fishing in its territorial waters, which have been governed by EU rules for more than 40 years. Foreign boats account for about 60 per cent of the fish caught in U.K. waters.

