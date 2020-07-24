Air New Zealand ramps up domestic schedule to 70% of pre-COVID-19 levels

Air New Zealand has ramped up its domestic schedule for August to 70 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

The airline had planned to operate around 55 percent of its usual domestic capacity (compared to pre-COVID-19 levels) during August.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has been pleasantly surprised with demand for domestic travel.

"As a result of demand, we've added or upgauged more than 400 one-way flights in August. This includes operating an additional 408 one-way flights and 18 flights which have been upgauged to a larger aircraft."

Earlier in the week, Air New Zealand's online credit tool went live allowing customers who hold credit directly with the airline to manage their credit online.