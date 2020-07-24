IHCL launches app for home delivery platform Qmin

Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company on Friday announced the launch of mobile application for its home delivery platform Qmin in Mumbai. The app will be rolled out in nine other cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai in the coming weeks, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a statement.

Designed and developed by IHCL in collaboration with Tata Digital, the Qmin app allows guests to personalise their order, curate menus, and track deliveries real-time, it added. It enables users to choose their favourite cuisine from celebrated restaurants in Mumbai, based on their location, IHCL said.

Qmin has a dedicated delivery fleet, who are provided with mandatory protective gear and extremely sanitised transportation while conducting contactless deliveries, it added. The company had earlier in June said that the launch of the mobile app will be followed by gourmet Qmin Shop in August and a loyalty platform in September.

Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourmet Qmin Shop with delicatessen-based food choices, IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal had then said in a statement..