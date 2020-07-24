IHCL launches app for home delivery platform Qmin
Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company on Friday announced the launch of mobile application for its home delivery platform Qmin in Mumbai. The app will be rolled out in nine other cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai in the coming weeks, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a statement. Designed and developed by IHCL in collaboration with Tata Digital, the Qmin app allows guests to personalise their order, curate menus, and track deliveries real-time, it added.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:34 IST
Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company on Friday announced the launch of mobile application for its home delivery platform Qmin in Mumbai. The app will be rolled out in nine other cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai in the coming weeks, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a statement.
Designed and developed by IHCL in collaboration with Tata Digital, the Qmin app allows guests to personalise their order, curate menus, and track deliveries real-time, it added. It enables users to choose their favourite cuisine from celebrated restaurants in Mumbai, based on their location, IHCL said.
Qmin has a dedicated delivery fleet, who are provided with mandatory protective gear and extremely sanitised transportation while conducting contactless deliveries, it added. The company had earlier in June said that the launch of the mobile app will be followed by gourmet Qmin Shop in August and a loyalty platform in September.
Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourmet Qmin Shop with delicatessen-based food choices, IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal had then said in a statement..
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Hotels Company
- Mumbai
- Puneet Chhatwal
- Chennai
- Bengaluru
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Cancer patient commits suicide at KEM Hospital in Mumbai
Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.
Brookfield Properties leases 3.5 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai
Movement on Mumbai-Goa highway disrupted due to landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad
Pandemic claims life of another cop in Mumbai, 45 dead so far