Left Menu
Development News Edition

No flight ops at Kolkata airport on July 25, 29

Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and 29, amid the total lockdown in place across the state on both the days, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:10 IST
No flight ops at Kolkata airport on July 25, 29

Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and 29, amid the total lockdown in place across the state on both the days, officials said on Friday. "As of now, it has been decided that there will be no flight operations on July 25 and 29," an official at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport said.

The West Bengal government has decided to impose a biweekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. When asked if the rule would be extended to all those days when the total shutdown is enforced, the official said that was a possibility, but an announcement in this regard will be made by the state government.

"Most probably, it will be extended to all lockdown days. But the state government will make an announcement. As of now, these two dates have been confirmed. No flights to operate on July 25 and 29," the official added. Last week, the ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was extended till July 31.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao's accomplishments: Sonia Gandhi

Describing former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao as a bold leader and a dedicated Congressman, AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the grand old party takes pride in his accomplishments and contribution. Shri PV Narasimha Raos tenur...

India will continue to face inflationary pressures in near term: Report

The Indian economy is likely to face inflationary pressures in the near term, as factors like supply chain disruption and lack of low-wage workers are expected to offset the deflationary pressures from subdued demand in the economy, says a ...

Revise Goa Budget, avoid assembly nod now: Sardesai

The Goa Forward Party GFP has communicated to the assembly speaker that passing of the Budget without a discussion in the House would amount to fraud on the people of Goa. The state government has convened a day-long session of the assembly...

Goldman Sachs agrees $3.9 bln 1MDB settlement with Malaysia

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs on Friday reached a 3.9 billion settlement with Malaysia over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal that will see all criminal charges against the bank dropped. The deal includes a 2.5 billion cash payout b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020