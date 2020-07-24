Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks sink amid Sino-U.S. tensions, mark weekly losses

British shares fell on Friday as souring U.S.-China relations weighed and marked weekly losses as concerns over the coronavirus and uncertainty over a vaccine spurred a selling-out of equities. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended down 1.4%, with all sectors trading in the red.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:40 IST
London stocks sink amid Sino-U.S. tensions, mark weekly losses

British shares fell on Friday as souring U.S.-China relations weighed and marked weekly losses as concerns over the coronavirus and uncertainty over a vaccine spurred a selling-out of equities.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended down 1.4%, with all sectors trading in the red. The index fell 2.6% for the week. Major insurers Prudential and M&G PLC weighed as Britain's markets watchdog said it was proposing to extend temporary relief measures to help insurance customers facing difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of October.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 1.3%, and edged lower for the week. Sentiment was hurt as Beijing ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu, in retaliation for being told to shut its consulate in Houston earlier this week.

"The big question remains: for how long can the bulls hold on to the driver's seat," said Charalambos Pissouros, market analyst at JFD Group. "Further escalation in U.S.-China tensions and a second round of lockdown measures may force more market participants to abandon equities and other risky assets."

The FTSE 100 has struggled in July to build on a three-month rally as hopes for a stimulus-led economic rebound were dented by surging global COVID-19 cases and relatively bleak corporate forecasts. Ladbrokes owner GVC Holdings underperformed its peers on the FTSE 100 for the week as British tax authorities expanded an investigation into the gambling company's former online business in Turkey.

Gold miner Polymetal outperformed its blue-chip peers for the week after clocking higher quarterly production, while also benefiting from higher bullion prices. In Britain, retail sales jumped back almost to pre-coronavirus lockdown levels in June when non-essential stores in England reopened, but analysts warned that a greater shift toward online shopping might prevent a V-shaped recovery.

British Gas owner Centrica Plc surged more than 16% after it announced plans to sell its North American subsidiary Direct Energy for $3.63 billion.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nagaland govt exempts Animal Husbandry, Guwahati HC staff from total lockdown in Kohima

The Nagaland government on Friday exempted the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, and staff of Guwahati High Court, Kohima Bench from the total lockdown of Kohima Municipal area in the view of rising COVID-19 cases, as ...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales shine in June; business activity picks up

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes raced to a near 13-year high in June as the housing market outperforms the broader economy amid record low interest rates and migration from urban centers to lower-density areas because of the COVID-19 ...

IOC apologizes, deletes tweet about 1936 Berlin Olympics

The IOC apologized on Friday and deleted a Twitter message which some saw as celebrating Nazi Germanys hosting of the 1936 Olympics. Joining a message thread on Thursday one year before the Olympic cauldron is lit at the postponed 2020 Toky...

Mandatory masks becoming the rule amid Europe's virus uptick

New rules on wearing masks in England came into effect Friday, with people entering shops, banks and supermarkets now required to wear face coverings, while Romania reported a record for daily infections and new cases nearly doubled in Fran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020