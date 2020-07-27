Left Menu
Omaxe Chowk will set an example for other projects: North DMC Mayor

Jai Prakash, Mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has stated that the Omaxe Chowk project in Chandni Chowk is being expedited and will be completed ahead of its deadline of 2024.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 10:52 IST
Elevation. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jai Prakash, Mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has stated that the Omaxe Chowk project in Chandni Chowk is being expedited and will be completed ahead of its deadline of 2024. "We are committed to the delivery of the parking project in Chandni Chowk. We had a discussion with Omaxe and they are using advanced steel structure technology to expedite construction and deliver before its deadline of 2024," said Jai Prakash, Mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

To accelerate the completion of the project, Omaxe is collaborating with JSPL for supplying and erecting the building with a modular steel structure. Additionally, it is also deploying other time-saving measures such as adopting the Diaphragm wall (D-wall) construction module, HDPE membrane for foundation waterproofing to name a few.

These measures coupled with deploying additional manpower will reduce construction time by at least 40 per cent. Omaxe Chowk will set a precedent for early completion of upcoming projects in the region, "I am sure other projects that are being developed in this jurisdiction will also take inspiration and expedite their construction and completion on time," said Jai Prakash.

The project is being undertaken by Omaxe Heritage Pvt. Ltd. (100 per cent subsidiary of Omaxe Ltd.) in collaboration with North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). Conceptualized as an 'under one roof' concept, Omaxe Chowk is envisioned to be a one-stop solution to the retail needs of consumers. It will comprise five levels of parking with a capacity to accommodate 2100 plus cars and three levels of retail spaces. This project is expected to herald a revolutionary transformation in aesthetics, retail and real estate landscape of the region. Besides taking care of retail needs, it will decongest the region, reduce environmental pollution, improve aesthetics and revive the lost glory of Chandni Chowk.

Situated in the heart of New Delhi, Chandni Chowk is among Asia's largest wholesale and retail hubs. Located in the proximity of World Heritage Sites such as Red Fort, Chandni Chowk witnesses an influx of five-six lakhs tourists daily. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

