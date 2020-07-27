Left Menu
AfDB approves USD69 million grant for Ghana to tackle COVID-19 and socio-economic impact

27-07-2020

The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF) on Friday has approved a USD69 million grant to support Ghana's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its socio-economic impact on the nation, according to a news report by Today.

The grant from the African Development Fund will provide fiscal budget support to finance the government's national COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan, and Coronavirus Alleviation Program.

Specifically, the funds will help to upgrade the capacity of healthcare facilities to isolate, diagnose, and care for patients, and provide more test kits, pharmaceuticals, equipment, and beds.

It will also ensure adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers and support financial incentives and an insurance package for health and allied professionals.

Ghana ranks fourth in COVID-19 infections in Africa after South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria. As of 24 July 2020, the West African nation has recorded 30,366 cases of the disease, with 26,687 recoveries and 153 deaths.

"Overall, the objective is to help contain the spread of the virus, expand testing and ease the impact of the virus on social and economic life, through measures aimed at protecting jobs, sustaining livelihoods and supporting small businesses," said Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, the Bank's Director-General for West Africa.

"The ADF grant is a Crisis Response Budget Support operation, disbursal in a single tranche under the Bank's USD10 billion COVID-19 Response Facility. The grant aligns with one of the Bank's High 5 priorities, namely to "Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa, "she added.

