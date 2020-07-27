London stocks slip as Spain quarantine hits airlines

UK shares dipped on Monday as a two-week quarantine on all travellers from Spain weighed on airline stocks, with simmering U.S.-China tensions and surging global COVID-19 cases also sparking a flight from risk assets. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.1%, extending declines after clocking its worst day in two weeks on Friday.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was marginally lower, with declines in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks offset by gains for materials and real estate firms. London-listed shares of Europe's biggest holiday company, TUI AG, tumbled 8.4% after the company said it had decided to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain through Aug. 9 following the UK's decision to quarantine travellers.

EasyJet and British Airways-owner IAG fell 9.0% and 7.5%, respectively, even as they told customers on Saturday that they did not plan to cancel flights over the coming days. The wider travel and leisure sector shed 1.3% to a two-week low.

Antofagasta rose 2.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 as the union of workers at its Zaldivar copper mine in northern Chile told Reuters that it had reached a contract deal with the Chilean-based miner, averting the risk of a walk-off.