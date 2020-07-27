Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banking sector becomes NZ's first Living Wage Accredited industry

 “This is a great step for this industry which plays such an important role in the lives of just about everyone. It is good leadership,” Andrew Little says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:27 IST
Banking sector becomes NZ's first Living Wage Accredited industry
 “This is a great step for this industry which plays such an important role in the lives of just about everyone. It is good leadership,” Andrew Little says. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The banking sector has become New Zealand's first Living Wage Accredited industry, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Andrew Little says.

"I am pleased to see that workers and contractors in the banking sector will be paid at least the Living Wage. The banking sector is vital to the New Zealand economy and employs thousands of New Zealanders. This is a great decision, and it should be seen as an exemplar for other industries," says Andrew Little.

"Paying fair wages has obvious benefits for employees: it helps individuals and families put food on the table and live in a warm, healthy home, and reduces the need to work long hours just to scrape by. It enables workers to participate as active citizens in their communities.

"It also has significant benefits for employers. Higher wages are likely to lead to improved productivity, as well as better workforce recruitment and retention.

"As a Living Wage Accredited industry, all workers in the sector, including those who are contracted such as security guards and cleaners, will now earn the income required to afford the basic necessities of life.

"This is a great step for this industry which plays such an important role in the lives of just about everyone. It is good leadership," Andrew Little says.

The Living Wage is currently $21.15 per hour and will increase to $22.10 per hour on 1 September 2020. It is set by an independent group, the Family Centre Social Policy Research Unit, based on the assessed needs of a family of two adults (one working 40 hours per week, and one working 20 hours per week) and two children.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-China's economy seen growing 2.2% in 2020, weak demand, U.S. tensions cloud outlook

Chinas economy is expected to recover steadily in the rest of the year, boosted by stimulus measures to reverse the damage from the coronavirus crisis, but weak global demand and rising Sino-U.S. tensions are key risks, a Reuters poll showe...

Budget passed in one-day Goa Assembly session

The state budget was passed in the Goa Assembly on Monday amid noisy scenes after an adjournment motion brought by the opposition was not admitted by the speaker. Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had moved the adjournment motion to keep ...

Hong Kong bans restaurant dining as it battles new wave of coronavirus

Hong Kong banned gatherings of more than two people on Monday, closed down restaurant dining and introduced mandatory face masks in public places, including outdoors, as it tries to rein in a new coronavirus outbreak.The measures, which tak...

We need to build back trust, Spain says after UK quarantine blow

Spain is working on regaining confidence and convincing other countries that its coronavirus outbreak is under control, a minister said on Monday after Britain imposed a quarantine, threatening a tourist season already hanging on by a threa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020