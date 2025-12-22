Left Menu

Nicki Minaj's Surprising Political Turn: From Critic to MAGA Advocate

Renowned rapper Nicki Minaj surprised attendees at the conservative event in Arizona by endorsing President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Previously a critic of Trump, Minaj now supports the MAGA movement, sparking interest and controversy. She has also spoken against violence in Nigeria and embraced her new political stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phoenix | Updated: 22-12-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 03:40 IST
Nicki Minaj, the celebrated rapper, made an unexpected appearance at a conservative gathering in Arizona, aligning her support with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The event, memorializing late activist Charlie Kirk, saw Minaj praising the political figures as role models for young men.

In a profound shift, Minaj was interviewed at the Turning Point USA's AmericaFest convention, where she discussed her newfound support for Trump despite previously condemning him. Her backing of the MAGA movement, coupled with criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, positions her as a high-profile advocate within conservative circles.

Outside of politics, Minaj addressed violence against Christians in Nigeria and praised America's freedom of worship. Despite backlash from the entertainment industry over her political views, she emphasized the importance of diverse ideas and courage in expressing them.

