SRM University AP: Students creating records across the world

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University AP has emerged as a well-recognised University in India and overseas starting since 2017, supported by international collaboration with reputed institutions like MIT and UC Berkeley, among others. Semester Abroad and Accolades

In a short span of three years, the students have won numerous national and international accolades. Around 23 students were sponsored for a Semester Abroad Program to UC Berkeley's Design, Innovation and Entrepreneurship program. They built start-ups, raised funding and won multiple prestigious hackathons like Hacktech @ Caltech, LAHacks, SFHacks, Developer Week Hackathon, EthDenver etc in the USA, competing with top universities like MIT and Stanford.

Further, students have gone on to win over 50 national and international hackathons, totalling over 30 lakhs in cumulative prizes in a short span of time. SRM AP Students were also invited and hosted at the Nobel Prize Lectures 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden by Professor Bertil Andersson, ex-Chair of the Nobel Chemistry Committee.

Several students benefitted from Semester Abroad Programs (SAP) to University of Wisconsin - Madison, and immersion programmes in Japan and Taiwan. A batch of 30 students went to Cape Cod, MA, USA for a bootcamp on sports and visited campuses of Harvard, MIT etc. Student Run Labs and Research

Multiple student-run labs and clubs with thousands of members and participants, including Next Tech Lab (student-led lab which won the QS Rankings and Wharton School of Business Reimagine Education award), Ennovab (Established by students returning from UC Berkeley start-up semester) to over 30 communities like PyData, ACM Student chapters etc. On the research front, students have authored multiple research papers published in reputed journals and worked on funded research projects, with social impact. More recently, a student created an inexpensive Face-shield in response to COVID-19, which was presented to Ministers in the AP government.

Online Research Internship and Global Placement Students have bagged internships at NUS and NTU, Singapore; Carnegie Mellon, UC Davis, UC San Diego and other top universities in USA and multiple research labs and universities across the world, with Global Placement boarding virtual. As many as ten students in Gaming and Data Science are on the way to placed in Japan with Internship. Many are working on their internships remotely.

Campus Recruitment Drive Campus recruitment drive has just begun for the inaugural batch 2017 or Class 2021 and 12 toppers landing top - notch job offers.

Anheuser-Busch InBev offered 6 months internship, followed by a job offer to outstanding four students. Anheuser -Busch InBev SA/NV, commonly known as AB InBev is a Belgian multinational drink and brewing company. The company has offered an internship stipend of Rs 30 thousand per month and a CTC of 12-17 LPA to the candidates who will join the company after successful completion of their internship. Another renowned company Health Rx, A health - tech start-up from Bajaj Finserv group has offered Technical Internship with a stipend of Rs 35 thousand per month, and post that a job offer with CTC of 12 LPA to two students.

Further, VIRTUSA Corporation, an American IT service provider, offered a position in the company with a CTC of 4.5 LPA to 5 outstanding students. The other company which conducted the recruitment drive at SRM AP, Sahaj Soft, selected one student and offered her a CTC of 10 LPA. Sahaj Soft is a software services and consulting firm which provides simple solutions backed by their time-tested methodology and engineering practices. As the recruiters shortlist the best young talent who are enthusiastic, devoted to learning and brimming with fresh and creative ideas, SRM AP placement team have thoroughly trained the students both in terms of technical expertise and soft skills.

The rigorous training that the students underwent since the beginning of their B. Tech course, coupled with their talent and motivation, has enabled them to succeed in recruitment drive with flying colours. SRM AP believes that this is merely the beginning of the placement season, and many more brilliant students are waiting to showcase their mettle to land up with excellent job offers in top-notch companies. On the job front, students have completed a rigorous placement preparation program, targeting international placements and are being mentored by industry experts. This week, several students got selected with a top salary of Rs. 12 LPA.

Innovations and Start ups The IDEA center established in collaboration with UC Berkeley has supported multiple student entrepreneurs and incubated their ideas, guiding them for market release.

