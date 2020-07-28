Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar bounces as gold bulls take a breather

The dollar bounced off a two-year low on Tuesday as selling pressure faded ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and as political wrangling over the next U.S. fiscal rescue package moved closer to a conclusion. The world's reserve currency has been tumbling since May and was dumped in recent days as cracks in the U.S. coronavirus recovery and crumbling yields sent investors elsewhere.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:41 IST
FOREX-Dollar bounces as gold bulls take a breather
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar bounced off a two-year low on Tuesday as selling pressure faded ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and as political wrangling over the next U.S. fiscal rescue package moved closer to a conclusion.

The world's reserve currency has been tumbling since May and was dumped in recent days as cracks in the U.S. coronavirus recovery and crumbling yields sent investors elsewhere. Buyers crept out of the woodwork following a pullback in the gold price halfway through the Asian session, lending the greenback support and pushing other majors off milestone peaks.

The New Zealand dollar touched an eight-month top of $0.6702 and then dipped back to $0.6656, while sterling retreated from a four-month high to sit at $1.2850. The Japanese yen weakened 0.3% to sit just below its strongest since mid March at 105.65, and the euro was last 0.2% softer at $1.1725. The Aussie dollar gave up early gains dip 0.2 to $0.7133.

Most analysts say the reasons for the dollar's broad decline, especially falling real yields, remain intact but that the pace of the drop probably warranted a pause - particularly with a Fed meeting and a U.S. spending package in the offing. "Perhaps it is a case of the market running ahead of itself," said Moh Siong Sim, currency analyst at the Bank of Singapore.

On the horizon is a Fed meeting that begins later on Tuesday and Friday's deadline for U.S. Congress to extend unemployment benefits - both unpredictable enough to inject some nerves into bets against the dollar. Against a basket of currencies the dollar lifted from a two-year low of 93.492 to hit 93.918. Still, it is down 3.6% in July and will need a stronger bounce to avoid posting its worst month in almost a decade.

NEW TOOLS No policy change is anticipated at the Fed meeting on Wednesday, but investors expect to hear its super-easy outlook reaffirmed and are speculating about a change in emphasis in the forward guidance.

One shift could be to average inflation targeting, which would see the Fed aim to push inflation above its 2% target to make up for years of under-shooting. That prospect has pressed on U.S. real yields, sending the yield on inflation-protected 10-year paper to a record-low -0.92% last week, where it has held.

But a lift in nominal yields, pushing the 10-year to a week-high 0.63% on Monday, suggests investors could "sell the fact," even if the Fed sounds dovish. "The (Fed) announcement may be a damp squib, or even lead to some modest fixed income selling to take profit," said Steve Englander, head of global G10 FX research at Standard Chartered in New York.

A big U.S. fiscal package - currently deadlocked in negotiations between Democrats, who have made a $3 trillion proposal, and Republicans who have tabled a more modest $1 trillion plan - could also boost the dollar if it passes. The current Republican plan would reduce an expanded unemployment benefit from $600 per week to $200 at a time when some 30 million Americans are out of work.

U.S consumer confidence and manufacturing data due at 1400 GMT will also give markets the latest read on progress in the U.S. economic recovery. On the virus front, U.S. infection rates may be stabilising, with a 2% drop in the number of new cases last week - but the economic impact of curbs to restrict its spread and of job losses are only beginning to be felt.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN

Levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70 per cent during the lockdown in New Delhi, a UN policy brief said on Tuesday, warning that the environmental gains could be temporary if the cities re-open without policies to prevent air poll...

US ambassador shaves moustache under Seoul's summer heat

The US ambassador to South Korea has shaved his mildly controversial moustache, saying it was too uncomfortable to keep while wearing a coronavirus mask during South Koreas notoriously hot summer. Harry Harris facial hair had drawn criticis...

Gorakhpur kidnapping case: Three policemen suspended for negligence

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for alleged laxity in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 14 year-old boy here, SSP, Sunil Kumar Gupta, said on Tuesday.&#160; The boy, the son of a grocer, was kid...

Malaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB case

Malaysias former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.The case has been widely seen as a test for Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020