Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 12:44 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@tunajibu)

Kenya's Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala has said that five major airlines are set to resume flights into and out of Kenya from next week, according to a news report by Nairobi News.

According to Najib Balala, who spoke on Sunday, Qatar Airways, Fly Emirates, British Airways, KLM, and Air France are the airlines that have indicated their intentions to resume their flights to the country.

The international flights were suspended in March after Kenya recorded her initial cases of Covid-19 but President Uhuru Kenyatta last month eased travel restrictions to try and jump-start the economy.

British Airways indicated it will operate four weekly flights, on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Qatar Airways is also expected to operate 14 weekly flights, which are subject to regulatory approval.

Fly Emirates said it would resume operations on the Kenya route on Monday with a repatriation flight.

"We are pleased to inform you that Emirates will be operating a repatriation flight on Tuesday 28, July, and in addition, the purchase can be made for onward destinations as long as passengers are compliant with the respective country's regulations," said Emirates in an announcement.

Air France will resume flights on August 6, with one flight to Paris every Friday. On the other hand, KLM has set August 3 as the resumption date with four weekly flights.

British Airways also announced it would resume normal operations on August 1, with four weekly flights.

