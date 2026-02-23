Driving Responsible Growth: TaSIC 2026 Explores India's Consumer Aspirations

The TaSIC 2026 conference, organized by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), sought to address India's rising consumer aspirations alongside sustainable, responsible growth. Participants gathered at the Mumbai campus to explore how technology and market innovations can intersect with societal well-being.

A diverse panel of respected scholars dissected how moral markets can expand without losing core values. They also explored the integration of responsibility, resilience, and inclusivity into technology and marketing strategies. Industry leaders and innovators collaborated on creating practical solutions to navigate India's aspiration-sustainability paradox.

Day two of the conference shifted focus from insights to action, with industry leaders producing actionable 'Prescription Cards' addressing systemic trade-offs. The event also highlighted technology-driven initiatives with significant societal impacts, showcasing a pathway for India to achieve responsible, future-ready growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)