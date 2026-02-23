Left Menu

Driving Responsible Growth: TaSIC 2026 Explores India's Consumer Aspirations

The TaSIC 2026 conference, hosted by SPJIMR in Mumbai, focused on meeting India's rising consumer aspirations while ensuring sustainability and resilience. Scholars, industry leaders, and policymakers gathered to discuss actionable solutions for responsible growth, addressing systemic interdependencies and trade-offs within technological and market innovations.

The TaSIC 2026 conference, organized by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), sought to address India's rising consumer aspirations alongside sustainable, responsible growth. Participants gathered at the Mumbai campus to explore how technology and market innovations can intersect with societal well-being.

A diverse panel of respected scholars dissected how moral markets can expand without losing core values. They also explored the integration of responsibility, resilience, and inclusivity into technology and marketing strategies. Industry leaders and innovators collaborated on creating practical solutions to navigate India's aspiration-sustainability paradox.

Day two of the conference shifted focus from insights to action, with industry leaders producing actionable 'Prescription Cards' addressing systemic trade-offs. The event also highlighted technology-driven initiatives with significant societal impacts, showcasing a pathway for India to achieve responsible, future-ready growth.

