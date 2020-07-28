Accor to launch Novotel in Chandigarh in early 2021

Global hospitality major Accor on Tuesday said it is planning to introduce its brand Novotel in Chandigarh in partnership with KLG Hotels which is scheduled to open by early 2021. The Chandigarh property, the 21st Novotel in the country, will offer 120 rooms, two food and beverage outlets, function rooms of various sizes, a swimming pool and a gymnasium, Accor said in a statement.

"We are delighted to partner with the Accor Group to bring the Novotel brand to Chandigarh. The hotel is being developed keeping in mind the contemporary, yet traditional outlook of the city and we are certain it will suit the needs of well-travelled guests," KLG Hotels Director Akshay Grover said. Accor India and South Asia Vice President, Development and Special Projects, Lokesh Sabharwal said the Indian market has always been opportune for Accor and, the Group is noticing some very interesting opportunities for growing its midscale and midscale-lifestyle brands. "As part of our densification strategy, we continue to have meaningful conversations with existing partners and hotel investors keen to work with Accor who see long-term value in the business. For a market like Chandigarh, which attracts both leisure and corporate, Novotel is the ideal debut brand and we are certain of its success in the city," he added.

Accor operates a network of nine brands with close to 10,000 rooms spread across 52 properties at 23 destinations in India and Sri Lanka. The global hospitality group has brands that span across all segments, from its internationally acclaimed luxury Fairmont, Sofitel brands, premium brands Pullman, Movenpick, Grand Mercure as well as the popular Novotel and Mercure midscale brands and the in-demand economy brands including ibis and ibis Styles.