Left Menu

South Asian Leaders Pay Last Respects to Former Bangladeshi PM Khaleda Zia

Dignitaries from across South Asia, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, attended the funeral of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia. They met her son, Tarique Rahman, expressing condolences and solidarity during national mourning. Leaders highlighted Zia's legacy in strengthening regional ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:30 IST
South Asian Leaders Pay Last Respects to Former Bangladeshi PM Khaleda Zia
People leave after offering funeral prayer for Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

High-profile dignitaries from South Asian nations, prominently including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, converged in Dhaka for the funeral ceremony of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. The leaders met with her son, Tarique Rahman, to extend their condolences and reflect on Zia's influential political legacy.

Prior to the funeral prayers, Minister Jaishankar met with the deceased leader's family members at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Joining him were Bangladesh's Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, and Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, all expressing shared sorrow and support.

The assembly of leaders, including Nepal's Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma and Bhutan's DN Dhungyel, underscored regional solidarity with Bangladesh. Leaders from Sri Lanka and the Maldives were also present, marking a united front amid this significant time of national mourning.

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic ...

 India
2
Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

 India
3
Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

 India
4
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025