South Asian Leaders Pay Last Respects to Former Bangladeshi PM Khaleda Zia
Dignitaries from across South Asia, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, attended the funeral of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia. They met her son, Tarique Rahman, expressing condolences and solidarity during national mourning. Leaders highlighted Zia's legacy in strengthening regional ties.
High-profile dignitaries from South Asian nations, prominently including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, converged in Dhaka for the funeral ceremony of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. The leaders met with her son, Tarique Rahman, to extend their condolences and reflect on Zia's influential political legacy.
Prior to the funeral prayers, Minister Jaishankar met with the deceased leader's family members at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Joining him were Bangladesh's Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, and Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, all expressing shared sorrow and support.
The assembly of leaders, including Nepal's Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma and Bhutan's DN Dhungyel, underscored regional solidarity with Bangladesh. Leaders from Sri Lanka and the Maldives were also present, marking a united front amid this significant time of national mourning.
