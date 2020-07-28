Left Menu
Jayanand Khira develops portable medical unit

The company, in the release said, it is looking forward to tie-up with Indian army to provide these foldable healthcare facilities for the frontline warrior even at the farthest border of the country. "During such challenging times we are proud to have developed an innovative solution that will help us to reach out to even the most remote parts of India.

Commercial vehicle body maker Jayanand Khira & Co on Tuesday said it has developed a portable medical unit to strengthen healthcare infrastructure amid coronavirus pandemic. The portable medical units include patient beds, reception area, doctor's consultation-cum-treatment room and a pharmacy counter, and can be used with or without a truck, a release said.

"During such challenging times we are proud to have developed an innovative solution that will help us to reach out to even the most remote parts of India. Having the right infrastructure plays a very important role in combating such a pandemic. "With our portable medical units we aim to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure of India and support the COVID warriors who have been tirelessly working to deliver the best facilities to all Indian citizens," said Deep Khira, Director, Jayanand Khira & Co. There is a lot of interest from corporates to deploy these units as part of their CSR, the release said, adding the company has also received interest from NGOs and government agencies.

