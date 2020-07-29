Left Menu
Development News Edition

Togo aims to raise FCFA70 billion by issuing COVID-19 bonds

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lome | Updated: 29-07-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 11:00 IST
Togo aims to raise FCFA70 billion by issuing COVID-19 bonds
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

For the second time, Togo will try to raise FCFA70 billion by issuing COVID-19 bonds on the regional financial market, according to a news report by Togo First.

This is after garnering FCFA108 billion by recently issuing the same bonds.

The proceeds of the new issuance will fill the gap in public treasury caused by the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The issuance of the bonds -fungible Treasury bonds- which have a nominal value of FCFA1 million should close on August 13, 2020.

Just like for the first operation, the securities will mature over three months. They will thus start gaining value on August 14, 2020, and reach maturity on November 12.

Repayment will begin on the first workday after the maturity date. Meanwhile, due interests will be discounted on the face value of the bonds.

Across the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), the bond issuance is set to begin on July 28, 2020, with an expected XOF721 billion to be raised.

Earlier on July 23, the European Union had provided Togo 4.9 billion in support of its State budget.

The ceremony took place between Bruno Hanses, chargé d'affaires of the EU delegation, and Demba Ayaovi Tignokpa, the minister of development planning and cooperation.

Also in June, the first facility also aimed at supporting Togo's state budget was injected by the EU into the treasury. The corresponding amount of this facility was 6.3 billion.

In addition to being used to create budgetary space, the monies were to contribute to the economic recovery and solidarity fund. The latter is a fund set up by President Faure Gnassingbé in which 400 billion should be injected.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Forest Dept will undertake plantation drive along sea beach in Digha

The West Bengal Forest department will undertake a plantation drive along the sea beach in the popular tourist resort of Digha in Purba Medinipur district in collaboration with the local development authority, a senior minister said. Cyclon...

Lowly flies get super names as scientists find inspiration in Marvel

Australian scientists said on Wednesday they have given five fly species scientific names that pay tribute to the Marvel comic universe, including one named for wise-cracking anti-hero Deadpool and another after superhero creator Stan Lee. ...

DRG jawan injured in accidental firing in C'garh

A District Reserve Guard DRG jawan was injured in an accidental discharge of fire from his weapon during an anti-Naxal operation in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late on Tuesday night when...

Chinese banks urged to switch away from SWIFT as U.S. sanctions loom

China should prepare for potential U.S. sanctions by increasing use of its own financial messaging network for cross-border transactions in the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, according to a report from the investment banking unit of Bank of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020