Prerna V Arora introduces Palak Tiwari in & as Rosie produced by Mandiraa Entertainment & Oberoi Mega Entertainment

Rosie has been in the news for being India's first horror-thriller film franchise based on true events. The first part, Saffron Chapter is based in the Saffron BPO, considered as one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The story revolves around a girl called Rosie who was an employee in this BPO.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:34 IST
ROSIE. Image Credit: ANI

Rosie has been in the news for being India's first horror-thriller film franchise based on true events. The first part, Saffron Chapter is based in the Saffron BPO, considered as one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The story revolves around a girl called Rosie who was an employee in this BPO. Presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora, the film is directed by Vishal Mishra who is also directing Iti. The makers have launched a new poster that introduces sensational Palak Tiwari as Rosie.

"I was very particular about the casting of Rosie. Since it's a story based on true events, I wanted to cast someone fresh in the titular role with a relatable vibe. We had to go through numerous auditions before we found a perfect Rosie in Palak. Vivek ji has been very supportive throughout the process. He is believed in my conviction on the casting and agreed with my decision," said Prerna V Arora. "This film is my personal favourite, because it promises to fill the gap that exists in the horror-thriller genre in Bollywood and doesn't fall prey to any cliches. The casting of the main protagonist was very crucial because it's based on true events and the audience needs to resonate with the face. I'm glad that Palak fills those shoes more than perfectly," said Vishal Mishra.

"I consider myself extremely fortunate to be debuting with a story like this. A story that has such nuance to it, a story that's so intricate, so riveting. To be considered fitting enough to be representing Rosie and her story is truly an honour. Debuting is a nerve-wracking process, and Prerna ma'am has held my hand through it all and has shown such overwhelming belief in me. I'm very excited to be working with a team as nurturing and supportive as Mandiraa entertainment," said Palak Tiwari. "We at Mandiraa Ent are very excited about this film and our collaboration with Vivek Sir. There are many firsts attached to this film, our first franchise, our first film based on true events, and more. And now, it's Palak who we've signed for her first role. After going through all auditions, all of us were unanimous and very sure of her. Palak not only fit the role, but she also added more personality to Rosie, that's going to stay with the audience," said Reshabh D Saraf.

The makers also launched a nation-wide hunt (Rosie Talent Hunt) yesterday to pave way for new talent. The chosen winner will star in a prominent role in the film alongside Palak. The details are already out on the official handles of the film, @mandiraa_ent. Many fans, in light of recent events, are lauding this initiative. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and release early next year.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora, and produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya, and Sanjeet S Yermal. This story is provided by Mandiraa Entertainment. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

