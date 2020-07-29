Left Menu
Development News Edition

NERSA studying judgment of Court to review on Eskom’s MYPD4

NERSA has noted with serious concern that the judgment has gone beyond its acknowledgement of procedural unfairness, and the unsuccessful consultations between NERSA and Eskom by pronouncing on the MYPD4 tariff application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:10 IST
NERSA studying judgment of Court to review on Eskom’s MYPD4
The power utility said prior to the court hearing, NERSA was in agreement that the deduction of the equity injection was not correct, in terms of its MYPD methodology. Image Credit: ANI

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) is studying the judgment of the High Court to review and set aside its decision on Eskom's fourth Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD4) for the 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years.

"The judgment follows NERSA's acknowledgement of procedural unfairness in the MYPD4 decision concerning the inclusion of the R23 billion government grant without allowing Eskom to submit its representation, in line with the National Energy Regulator Act, 2004 (Act No. 40 of 2004), read with the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act, 2000 (Act No. 3 of 2000)," said the regulator.

Judgment in the matter was delivered on Tuesday.

NERSA has noted with serious concern that the judgment has gone beyond its acknowledgement of procedural unfairness, and the unsuccessful consultations between NERSA and Eskom by pronouncing on the MYPD4 tariff application.

"The judgment, if left uncontested, will not only disrupt the industry but will further suppress economic recovery, considering the current threat that the country's economy is facing. This case was not merely a case between Eskom and NERSA, but rather a case of Eskom versus the South African economy and electricity consumers," said the regulator.

The energy regulator is currently studying the judgment and will advise on the way forward in due course.

Meanwhile, Eskom welcomed the court's decision, which allows for a phased recovery of the R69 billion equity injections over a three-year period.

"The judgment that has been delivered is very encouraging. It aids in instilling confidence in the regulatory regime within the country by ensuring that the NERSA methodology is adhered to. This judgment will assist Eskom in paving the way forward towards financial sustainability," said Eskom's Chief Financial Officer, Calib Cassim.

The power utility said prior to the court hearing, NERSA was in agreement that the deduction of the equity injection was not correct, in terms of its MYPD methodology.

"The Judge was required only to make a decision on the recovery of the equity. Eskom welcomes this decision, which allows for Eskom to migrate towards a situation where it could become more self-sufficient and be in a position to recover efficient costs and reduce its dependence for further equity support from the government," said the power utility.

Supporting the vulnerable

It is understood that certain vulnerable sectors of the economy – poor residential customers and certain industrial sectors - will require special consideration.

"Various measures are already in place to protect the poor. In addition, Eskom has been participating, under the leadership of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), in proposals where certain vulnerable economic sectors would be considered for targeted support," it said.

The utility will work with NERSA in implementing the outcome of the court decision.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

City civic body to conduct rapid antigen tests

Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC will conduct rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 suspects in all its boroughs from Thursday, an official of the civic bodys health department said. KMCs facilities are capable of conducting at least 10 swab sa...

Odisha's COVID-19 cases stand at 29,175

Odisha, in the last 24 hours, reported 1,068 more COVID-19 cases taking the states coronavirus cases to 29,175. As per the data released by the state health department, there are 10,919 active cases in the state and 18,061 patients have rec...

COVID-19: UK signs deal for 60 million vaccine doses

The British government has signed a deal with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year. Britains GSK and Frances Sanofi have ...

Prague reports highest 24-hour jump of 101 cases

The Czech capital has registered the highest day-to-day jump in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The health authority says 101 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.It says Prague has had over 24 infected per 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020