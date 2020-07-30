Left Menu
New Education Policy 2020: Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Ltd & Founder, NIIT University

"India's much-awaited 'New Education Policy (NEP)', in spirit a harbinger of directional change and sectoral reforms, is expected to open fresh avenues for India's education sector in the 21st century. Particularly welcoming for the industry are its focus on the use of technology for seamless learning, holistic, multidisciplinary education from the under graduation level itself, institutional and academic autonomy as well as an independent National Research Foundation. The intent of spending six percent of GDP on education will make the defining change," said Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Ltd & Founder, NIIT University about the New Education Policy 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 10:19 IST
New Education Policy 2020: Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Ltd & Founder, NIIT University
Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Ltd & Founder, NIIT University. Image Credit: ANI

