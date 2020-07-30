Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca beats forecasts on strong drug sales, backs outlook

British drugmaker AstraZeneca topped second-quarter sales and profit estimates on Thursday and backed its 2020 forecasts, helped by strong sales in lockdowns of a diverse product range that now includes a potential coronavirus vaccine. Chief Executive Pascal Soriot has driven a change in the company's fortunes by investing in varied products and betting on newer medicines, which jolted the drugmaker onto the global stage.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:28 IST
AstraZeneca beats forecasts on strong drug sales, backs outlook
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British drugmaker AstraZeneca topped second-quarter sales and profit estimates on Thursday and backed its 2020 forecasts, helped by strong sales in lockdowns of a diverse product range that now includes a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Chief Executive Pascal Soriot has driven a change in the company's fortunes by investing in varied products and betting on newer medicines, which jolted the drugmaker onto the global stage. Shares of Britain's most valuable listed company are seen rising 1-2% in London, according to a premarket indicator.

The company reiterated it was on track with late-stage trials for its coronavirus vaccine. "Our company has mounted a significant response to COVID-19, with capacity to deliver over two billion doses of AZD1222," Soriot said. Product sales, which exclude payments from tie-ups, rose 9% to $6.05 billion in the three months ended June 30 on a constant-currency basis, surpassing analysts' consensus of $6.01 billion.

Newer drugs for diabetes, heart conditions and cancer, including its top selling lung cancer drug Tagrisso, performed well in the quarter and AstraZeneca remains on track for a third consecutive year of growth in sales. Core earnings stood at 96 cents per share versus analysts' estimate of 93 cents. Total revenue rose 11%, AstraZeneca said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM's nephew fined for criticising judiciary online

A Singapore court has fined the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for criticizing the judiciary in a Facebook post two years ago amid a deepening family feud. Li Shengwu said in reaction to the ruling that he worried about further su...

Security tightened in UP districts bordering Nepal ahead of PM's visit to Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh police and Sashastra Seema Bal have been put on high alert in the districts bordering Nepal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Ayodhya, Independence Day and the coming festival season, a senior official has said. ...

History taught us that in name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnerships:PM on SC building in Mauritius.

History taught us that in&#160;name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnershipsPM on SC building in Mauritius....

Mali cleric says crisis can be resolved without president resigning

The Muslim cleric seen as the driving force behind Malis protest movement said the countrys political crisis could be resolved without President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigning, offering a more moderate solution than other opposition leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020