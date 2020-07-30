Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar stops digging as investors turn to Congress for stimulus

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:16 IST
FOREX-Dollar stops digging as investors turn to Congress for stimulus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar caught a little support on Thursday after the Federal Reserve offered no real clues about its next moves, beyond an expected pledge to keep policy easy as a fresh surge in coronavirus infections stalls the U.S. economic recovery.

That was a letdown to some dollar bears who had speculated the Fed might loosen its approach to inflation, something they now think could happen at its next meeting in September. The dollar index bounced about 0.4% from a two-year low and the Australian dollar retreated about 0.7% from a 15-month top touched on Wednesday.

The yen dipped 0.3% to 105.24 per dollar, but edged higher on other majors as the mood stayed pretty cautious and focus turned to forthcoming U.S. and European data and a U.S. fiscal rescue package which is bogged down in Congress. "Excitement running into the Fed meeting has died down after the meeting turned out very much as expected, and the dollar is slipping in to a bit of a trading range," said Moh Siong Sim, currency analyst at the Bank of Singapore.

"Some sort of consolidation is due after the dollar weakness we've seen over the past one or two weeks." Fed Chair Jerome Powell called out recent weakness in high-frequency employment data as evidence that a new wave of coronavirus cases was weighing on recovery and indicated more fiscal support would help when asked what more could be done.

That has investors nervously eying Congress' impasse and likely to be looking even closer at the latest weekly jobless numbers due at 1230 GMT. Advance quarterly GDP data due at the same time will likely be one for the record books, with economists anticipating a 34% drop in annualised economic output last quarter.

CONTINENTS APART German GDP growth due at 0800 GMT is also expected to be ugly, but it is the apparent divergence in fortunes between Europe and the United States that has weighed so heavily on the dollar in recent weeks.

Eurozone sentiment surveys due at 0900 GMT are expected to show a strong rebound and could give the common currency a boost. The euro slipped 0.3% to $1.1745 on Thursday, but it has gained 4.7% against the dollar in July, which has it within range of posting its best month in a decade.

"We expect European confidence figures to support our view of the economic divergence between the eurozone and the U.S. and that supports further gains in euro," said Carol Kong, FX analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. Elsewhere nervousness about global tensions with China dragged on risk sentiment and added to pressure on the Antipodean currencies. The Australian dollar was 0.8% softer at $0.7132 and the kiwi slipped 0.7% to $0.6623.

Sino-U.S. relations have deteriorated sharply over issues ranging from the pandemic to Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong. That has weighed on the yuan, which has been all but left behind as the dollar has slumped, and was a fraction weaker on Thursday at 7.0055.

China is also lagging behind agricultural purchases promised under January's trade deal. Elsewhere, the Turkish lira hit a record low against the euro, and is under pressure against the dollar on rising concerns over depleted reserves and local demand for dollars despite state efforts to stabilise trading. (Reporting Tom Westbrook in Singapore. Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Cognizant June qtr income down 29 pc to USD 361 mn

IT company Cognizant has reported 29 per cent drop in June quarter net income at USD 361 million around Rs 2,701 crore, and said it expects FY2020 revenue to be in the range of USD 16.4-16.7 billion. The US-headquartered company, which has ...

US women's soccer told to wait until 2021 for jury trial

If American womens soccer players want a jury trial on their claim of discriminatory working conditions, they must wait until next year. US District Judge R Gary Klausner told the players and the US Soccer Federation on Wednesday that juror...

Australia revamps strategy to tackle poor Aboriginal outcomes

Australia will broaden measures to improve life outcomes for its Indigenous people, it said on Thursday, after efforts over the past decade did little to budge their shorter life expectancy, worse health prospects and higher rate of incarce...

Am perfectly fine, have no symptoms: Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj after testing COVID-19 positive

Sevillas Nemanja Gudelj, who tested positive for COVID-19 has said that he is perfectly fine and has no symptoms. Good afternoon everybody, after confirming my positive Covid-19 test I want to tell you all that I am perfectly fine, I have n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020