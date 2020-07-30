German GDP plunge in Q2 wipes out nearly 10 years of growth - stats office

The coronavirus-related plunge in Germany's economic output in the second quarter wiped out nearly 10 years of economic growth in adjusted terms, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The GDP index adjusted for inflation, seasonally and calendar effects decreased to 94.26 in the second quarter, the office said. "Most recently, the chain index was lower at 93.19 in the fourth quarter of 2010, so that's roughly 10 years ago."