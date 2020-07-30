Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor shares close flat post Q1 earnings

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 139.1 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 with COVID-19 severely impacting sales during the period. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 142.3 crore for April-June, 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:56 IST
TVS Motor shares close flat post Q1 earnings

Shares of TVS Motor Company on Thursday closed on a flat note after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 139.1 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The stock, which declined 4 per cent to Rs 385.70 during the day on the BSE, later closed at Rs 401.95, marginally down 0.05 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed 0.19 per cent lower at Rs 402.15. TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 139.1 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 with COVID-19 severely impacting sales during the period.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 142.3 crore for April-June, 2019-20. The revenue on a standalone basis in the period under review declined to Rs 1,434.3 crore from Rs 4,469.8 crore in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

"This quarter is not a representative quarter due to COVID-19 related shutdown for major part of the quarter. Both production and sales were severely impacted during the quarter and therefore reflects what was an unprecedented situation," it added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

IIM Calcutta to begin online classes for fresh MBA batch from August 10

IIM Calcutta on Thursday said it will be digitally conducting the flagship two-year MBA programme for the incoming batch of 2020-2022 from August 10. Around 480 students from across the country will be joining the virtual classes.Online cla...

Physician practices with more female doctors have smallest gender pay gap

In medicine, men generally earn more than women for similar work, but a new study finds that the income gap between genders shrinks substantially in practices with more equal gender distributions of staff physicians. The study was published...

38 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh; tally crosses 1K mark

Chandigarh, Jul 30 PTI&#160;As many as 38 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the union territory to 1,016, according to a medical bulletin. As of now, there are 355 active c...

Swiss launch criminal probe of FIFA boss Infantino

Criminal proceedings have been opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino by a special prosecutor looking into dealings between the head of the global soccer body and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, Swiss authorities said on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020