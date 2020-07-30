Left Menu
British Airways to resume flight operations to Pakistan from UK

There are also extra measures in place at airports to ensure travellers stay safe. British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG said this the resumption of the British Airways direct flights is a big boost for the hundreds of thousands of travellers who travel regularly between the two countries.

British Airways to resume flight operations to Pakistan from UK
British Airways said on Thursday that it will resume flight operations to Pakistan from the UK next month. According to a statement by the British High Commission in Islamabad, the airline said it would start direct flights three times a week to and from Heathrow Airport and Islamabad. The first flight will land in Islamabad on August 14, and will be taking extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passengers.

"Today's announcement is another important step in reconnecting the trade ties and people-to-people ties between the UK and Pakistan," said the embassy. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, passengers will be required to wear masks and will have access to hand sanitisers during the flight. Crew members will wear masks during the flight.

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG said this the resumption of the British Airways direct flights is a big boost for the hundreds of thousands of travellers who travel regularly between the two countries. "I'd like to thank the Government of Pakistan, British Airways and my team in Pakistan who have worked hard to deliver this welcome news," said the high commissioner. Moran Birger, Head of Sales, Asia Pacific and the Middle East at British Airways, said: "We are pleased to once again provide a service between Pakistan and the UK. We know many of our customers in both countries have been waiting to be reunited with friends and family. We look forward to welcoming them back onboard." British Airways direct flights restarted in June 2019, more than 10 years after a hotel bombing in Islamabad in 2008 which killed more than 50 people. Earlier, the flights were discontinued due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Pakistan's scandal-hit national carrier last month announced to discontinue its operation to Europe after the EU's aviation safety agency banned its flights for six months over safety concerns.

