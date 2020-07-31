Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus impact on GDP will be felt for years to come: Fitch

The impact of 2020 coronavirus recession on GDP will continue to be felt for years to come with GDP levels in the largest advanced economies expected to remain around 3 to 4 per cent below their pre-virus trend path by the middle of this decade, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.

ANI | London | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:20 IST
Coronavirus impact on GDP will be felt for years to come: Fitch
The path that the coronavirus outbreak will take is unknown. Image Credit: ANI

The impact of 2020 coronavirus recession on GDP will continue to be felt for years to come with GDP levels in the largest advanced economies expected to remain around 3 to 4 per cent below their pre-virus trend path by the middle of this decade, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report. "There will be lasting damage to supply-side productive potential from the coronavirus shock as long-term unemployment rises, working hours fall, and investment and capital accumulation slow," said Maxime Darmet, Director in Fitch's Economics team.

Huge uncertainties surround the economic outlook in aftermath of the massive shock in H1 2020. The path that the coronavirus outbreak will take is unknown. "Repeated waves of new infections and renewed nationwide lockdowns could see a very sluggish recovery while medical breakthroughs could result in a rapid normalisation of economic activity," said Fitch in the report.

A reasonable base-case working assumption for the purpose of economic analysis is that the health crisis gradually eases over time, with renewed nationwide lockdowns avoided and virus containment sought through more targeted responses. Fitch said US productive potential growth has been revised to 1.4 per cent from 1.9 per cent, the UK to 0.9 per cent from 1.6 per cent and the eurozone (weighted average of Germany, France, Italy and Spain) to 0.7 per cent from 1.2 per cent.

These revisions partly reflect the expectation of a rise in long-term unemployment in aftermath of the shock. "The jobs shock is likely to see many workers -- particularly in the most adversely affected and labour-intensive travel, tourism and leisure sectors -- struggle to find re-employment quickly, resulting in detachment from the labour market," said Fitch. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Manipur CM pays tribute to Assam Rifles jawans killed in ambush

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday paid tribute to the three soldiers from 4 Assam Rifles unit who lost their lives in an ambush by terrorists in Chandel district of Manipur near the border with Myanmar.While three personnel fro...

China’s aggression in Ladakh, claims for real estate in Bhutan indicative of its intentions: Pompeo

Chinas recent aggression in Indias eastern Ladakh and claims for the real estate in Bhutan are indicative of its intentions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, asserting that Beijing under President Xi Jinping is testing the world ...

Patriarchy a living character in society: 'Raat Akeli Hai' director Honey Trehan

Casting director-turned-filmmaker Honey Trehan says his directorial debut Raat Akeli Hai uses elements of a murder mystery to drive a more important point home patriarchy. Set in north India, the crime thriller follows Jatil Yadav, a small ...

SAVE Solutions scores during testing times, secures Series B funding of Rs 120 crores from Maj Invest

New Delhi India July 31 ANIIndia PR Distribution Amid the unprecedented uncertainty brought in by COVID-19, SAVE Solutions, backed by Incofin, has successfully raised its Series B funding of Rs 120 crores from Maj Invest, a Danish asset man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020